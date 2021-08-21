Former WWE Champ CM Punk Officially Joins AEW, Offers Free Ice Cream Bars To Chicago Fans

While the passionate pro-wrestling fans were excited for the highly-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and the returning John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam on Saturday, it was the former WWE champion CM Punk who managed to grab headlines as he has now officially become a part of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

CM Punk joins AEW

CM Punk made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago. Punk made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014.

AEW was so overwhelmed by the local hero that they paid a special tribute to their newest recruit on their official Instagram page.

"I didn't plan what I was gonna say because I didn't know what to say because I didn't know how I was gonna feel but I knew that I needed to feel it and I feel you Chicago and I hear you Chicago", said CM Punk while addressing his hometown fans in the ring.

"One more thing. Seven years is an awfully long time to wait for somebody, I appreciate everybody here who has waited. So, on your way out of the United Centre tonight, grab yourself a free ice cream bar on me", the wrestler added.

It's been a long time since @CMPunk has been in a ring, and he feels it!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/L6GgQb96AC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

The multiple-time world champion did not let his fans down and made good on his promise as the fans were given ice cream bars as they exited the arena.

CM Punk was last seen in the (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring as an active performer in early 2014. In fact, the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble turned out to be his final on-screen appearance. He had made his presence in the 30-man Battle Royal but failed to go all the way after being eliminated by Kane. The event was won by the returning Dave Batista who eliminated the then face of the company Daniel Bryan to be the last man standing in the ring.

After leaving WWE in 2014 under mysterious circumstances, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on an episode of WWE Backstage in November 2019. The Chicago-based wrestler made his comeback in the final moments of the show when Renee Young announced his return. Punk’s entrance music, Cult of Personality by Living Colour, filled the room as other hosts were left surprised.

CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks had reportedly parted ways with the WWE after Royal Rumble 2014 due to his differences with the company's Chairman Vince McMahon. It is rumoured that Phil Brooks decided to move on after the very first pay-per-view of 2014 because of a disagreement over how he was being utilized and the fact that he was dealing with injuries.