Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan Likely To Make AEW Debut At 'All Out': Report

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been creating a tremendous impact for the last few years by bringing some star-studded pro-wrestling superstars on board including the likes of Former WCW Legend Sting, late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' sons Cody Rhodes and his elder brother Dustin Rhodes (known as Goldust in WWE), and Chris Jericho.

AEW had roped in CM Punk earlier this month and now it has been reported that Punk's former WWE co-worker and one of his good friends outside the ring Daniel Bryan is all set to be a part of the company as well.

Daniel Bryan to make his debut at AEW All Out?

According to a report by Bodyslam.net, the former World Heavyweight Champion is expected to make his highly-anticipated AEW debut during the company's next pay-per-view AEW All Out on Sunday, September 5 at NOW Arena in Chicago. At the same time, the details of Daniel Bryan's opponent for the event is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, CM Punk would also be making his very first appearance as an in-ring performer on the same night when he locks horns with Darby Allin in a Singles match.

Daniel Bryan debut

Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Bryan would be making his AEW debut at All Out in exactly a week's time, but both AEW and CM Punk have the fans guessing when they dropped a hint regarding the same during the ex-WWE Champion's first AEW Dynamite appearance last Wednesday.

It so happened that the crowd was chanting 'Yes! Yes!' which is Daniel Bryan's famous catchphrase when he was associated with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and that is when AEW's newest recruit CM Punk asked them to calm down and wait patiently.