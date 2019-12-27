Former Yankees Slugger Edwin Encarnacion Picks White Sox Days After Father's Funeral

Former Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion reportedly agreed to terms with Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a one-year $12 million deal. This will add another formidable bat to what is starting to shape up as an impressive line-up for the team. The deal is also said to include a 2021 club option for $12 million. The trade news came just two days after the funeral of his father.

Merry Christmas, White Sox fans: Slugger Edwin Encarnacion and Chicago are in agreement on a one-year deal for $12 million with a club option for 2021 at $12 million, sources tell ESPN.



White Sox are clearly feeling good about this team. First with the deal was @YancenPujols. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 26, 2019

Nice job by @whitesox adding Keuchel to the rotation. Lookout for them to be serious contenders in 2020. — Jermaine Dye (@JermaineDye) December 22, 2019

Edwin Encarnacion hit 13 homers in 44 games with the Yankees. He was traded by the Seattle Mariners last season. The right-handed hitting, three-time All-Star ended with 34 total home runs. It marked the eighth straight season where he has hit at least 30 home runs.

MLB: Edwin Encarnacion $20 million option was declined by Yankees

Following a couple of significant injuries and a poor post-season, the Yankees had declined their $20 million option on Edwin Encarnacion for 2020. They bought the 36-year old out for $5 million. The injuries included a fractured right wrist and a strained oblique. It sidelined Encarnacion for a good chunk of time. Edwin Encarnacion was acquired by the Yankees last season in June from the Seattle Mariners where he had proved to be a right-handed force in the lineup.

