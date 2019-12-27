The Debate
Former Yankees Slugger Edwin Encarnacion Picks White Sox Days After Father's Funeral

Former Yankees Edwin Encarnacion and White Sox have reached an agreement on a one-year deal for $12 million with a club option for 2021 at $12 million.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yankees

Former Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion reportedly agreed to terms with Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a one-year $12 million deal. This will add another formidable bat to what is starting to shape up as an impressive line-up for the team. The deal is also said to include a 2021 club option for $12 million. The trade news came just two days after the funeral of his father.

Also Read | MLB: Gio Gonzalez Adds To Chicago White Sox's Rotation After Signing $5 Million Deal

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Consider Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg Move

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Have Reportedly Made A $245m Offer For Gerrit Cole

Edwin Encarnacion hit 13 homers in 44 games with the Yankees. He was traded by the Seattle Mariners last season. The right-handed hitting, three-time All-Star ended with 34 total home runs. It marked the eighth straight season where he has hit at least 30 home runs.

MLB: Edwin Encarnacion $20 million option was declined by Yankees

Following a couple of significant injuries and a poor post-season, the Yankees had declined their $20 million option on Edwin Encarnacion for 2020. They bought the 36-year old out for $5 million. The injuries included a fractured right wrist and a strained oblique. It sidelined Encarnacion for a good chunk of time. Edwin Encarnacion was acquired by the Yankees last season in June from the Seattle Mariners where he had proved to be a right-handed force in the lineup.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Trying To Make Room For Cole? J.A. Happ Exit Looms

Published:
COMMENT
