Formula 1: 2021 Japanese GP Called Off Due To 'ongoing Complexities' Related To COVID-19

The recently concluded Summer Olympics in Tokyo gave the world a glimpse of the current COVID-19 situation in Japan. With the cases surging day after day, the lockdown in the country was extended following which Japanese Grand Prix race organisers decided to cancel the race citing "ongoing complexities" related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The confirmation of the Japanese GP getting cancelled was done on the Formula 1 Twitter handle. The season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled

The Japanese Grand Prix which was also cancelled last year because of the coronavirus situation, was due to be held in mid-October, making it the third event in a planned triple-header after the Russian Grand Prix and the rescheduled Turkish GP. However, on Wednesday morning, it was announced the 2021 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit would not be going ahead.

Formula 1 released a statement that read, "Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country. Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks". The statement further read, " Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.

After the 2021 grand prix cancelled news was confirmed the F1 calendar now faced a further reshuffle after races in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore were all called off this season. The Turkish Grand Prix was initially cancelled but later reinstated.

Will Sao Paulo Grand Prix dates change?

While the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled due to COVID-19 situation in the country, the organizers of Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix requested a date change for the event but assuring that the race will go on this year. Authorities are requesting the race, set to be held on November 7th, to be pushed back a week, to be held on November 14th, a day before a national holiday.

Given the pandemic outbreak, the 2020 edition of Brazil GP was not held and there were doubts that the country would host F1 again, as it would be the last race under the old contract Interlagos had with then Formula One Management. With a new promoter and a new contract, the race was rebranded as Sao Paulo Grand Prix and Governor Joao Doria, asserted that, thanks to the vaccination rate at his state, the event could even have 100 per cent fan capacity.

Sao Paulo GP was originally set for November 14th but then moved to one week earlier to fit with Americas races in the United States (24th October) and Mexico (31st October), making room for Australia's race that would be held on 21st November but later was cancelled.

(With AP Inputs)