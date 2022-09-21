Last Updated:

Formula 1 2023: Record 24-race Calendar Revealed As Las Vegas Debuts & Monaco Retained

The 2023 season of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship will feature a record-breaking tally of 24 races, including venues like Las Vegas and Qatar.

The race calendar for the 2023 World Championship was announced by Formula 1 on Tuesday, after being approved by the World Motor Sport Council. While the season will start next year at the usual venue in Bahrain on March 25, the 2023 calendar sees the addition of an all-new circuit and two previous circuits that were not part of the 2022 season. The 2023 edition will be the first time where a record-breaking tally of 24 races will be held in one season. 

Meanwhile, the return of China and Qatar in the calendar is being seen as one of the biggest highlights of next season, which also features an exciting street circuit race at Las Vegas in the penultimate round. The season will conclude on November 26 in Abu Dhabi, which usually holds the final race of the year. The summer break in the 2023 season will remain in August, while the Belgium GP has been moved to the end of July, as a back-to-back with Hungary.

Netherlands and Italy will host the races as F1 doubleheaders after the restart. The 24-race calendar comes as evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scene. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Race calendar for Formula 1 2023 season

  • Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, 2023 at Sakhir
  • Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 19, 2023 at Jeddah
  • Australian Grand Prix on April 2, 2023 at Melbourne
  • Chinese Grand Prix on April 16, 2023 at Shanghai
  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023 at Baku
  • Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023 at Miami
  • Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 21, 2023 at Imola
  • Monaco Grand Prix on May 28, 2023 at Monaco
  • Spanish Grand Prix on June 4, 2023 at Barcelona
  • Canadian Grand Prix on June 18, 2023 at Montreal
  • Austrian Grand Prix on July 2, 2023 at Spielberg
  • British Grand Prix on July 9, 2023 at Silverstone
  • Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23, 2023 at Budapest
  • Belgian Grand Prix on July 30, 2023 at Spa
  • Dutch Grand Prix on August 27, 2023 at Zandvoort
  • Italian Grand Prix on September 3 2023 at Monza
  • Singapore Grand Prix on September 17, 2023 at Singapore
  • Japanese Grand Prix on September 24, 2023 at Suzuka
  • Qatar Grand Prix on October 8, 2023 at Losail
  • American Grand Prix on October 22, 2023 at Austin
  • Mexican Grand Prix on October 29, 2023 at Mexico City
  • Brazilian Grand Prix on November 5, 2023 at Sao Paulo
  • Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023 at Las Vegas
  • Abu Dhabu Grand Prix on Novermber 26, 2023 at Yas Marina
