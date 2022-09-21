Formula 1 2023: Record 24-race Calendar Revealed As Las Vegas Debuts & Monaco Retained

The race calendar for the 2023 World Championship was announced by Formula 1 on Tuesday, after being approved by the World Motor Sport Council. While the season will start next year at the usual venue in Bahrain on March 25, the 2023 calendar sees the addition of an all-new circuit and two previous circuits that were not part of the 2022 season. The 2023 edition will be the first time where a record-breaking tally of 24 races will be held in one season.

Meanwhile, the return of China and Qatar in the calendar is being seen as one of the biggest highlights of next season, which also features an exciting street circuit race at Las Vegas in the penultimate round. The season will conclude on November 26 in Abu Dhabi, which usually holds the final race of the year. The summer break in the 2023 season will remain in August, while the Belgium GP has been moved to the end of July, as a back-to-back with Hungary.

Introducing the 2023 F1 Calendar 👀



Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!#F1 pic.twitter.com/t6Jl521H1G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2022

Netherlands and Italy will host the races as F1 doubleheaders after the restart. The 24-race calendar comes as evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scene. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Race calendar for Formula 1 2023 season