Formula 1: Audi Confirms Entry Into F1, To Join From 2026 Season

Formula One has announced that German manufacturer Audi will jin the Formula 1 World Championship as a power unit manufacturer from the 2026 season onwards. Formula 1 made the much-hyped announcement on Friday, as the F1 grid gears up for the Belgian Grand Prix 2022. As per the announcement on Formula 1’s official website the 2026 power units will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture with increased electrical power.

Audi’s decision to join the F1 grid as a power manufacturer seems to be motivated by the aforementioned facts, coupled with F1’s commitment to use 100% sustainable fuels from the 2026 season. “Audi – who are part of the Volkswagen Group – added that it also supports F1’s plans to be more sustainable and cost efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030,” F1 said in the statement.

'Major moment for our sport': Formula 1 President and CEO on Audi's entry

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed Audi to the prestigious sport, terming the German manufacturer as an ‘an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator’. “This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow. It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course,” Domenicali added.

Audi's entry into F1 announced ahead of Formula 1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Meanwhile, Audi Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Markus Duesmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann, Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced Audi’s arrival in F1 during a press conference at Spa, ahead of the Belgian GP. It is worth noting that Audi revealed they are yet to announce the decision about which team they will join.

Speaking in the press conference, Duesmann said, “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”