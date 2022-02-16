Formula 1 Drive To Survive: Release Date For Season 4 Announced; Check When Can You Watch

The much-awaited fourth season of the documentary series on Netflix, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, is all set to hit the screens on March 11. Season 4 of Drive To Survive will be a treat for motorsports fans across the globe to watch, as they will relive the blockbuster title clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Formula One is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports, and the fan base of the sport has seen a significant surge ever since the first season was released in 2019.

The documentary series features all the behind-the-scenes action from the paddock and with the 10 teams in the grid. The 2021 season of F1 was arguably one of the best title fights in history as Verstappen picked up his maiden F1 Driver World Championship title by defeating Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. At the same time, fans will also get to relive some of the other great performances by the teams in 2021.

From McLaren's 1-2 to Hamilton's gritty drive- Highlights of F1 2021 season

McLaren taking the season’s only one-two finish at Monza, alongside, Hamilton’s storming drive through the grid in the Sao Paulo Sprint and Grand Prix will be some of the highlights of the upcoming season of Drive to Survive. Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon’s major race win, alongside Sergio Perez’s dramatic win at the Azerbaijan GP and Max Verstappen’s maiden F1 title win are also some of the events which were loved by the fans this season.

When will the 2022 season of F1 begin?

The F1 2022 season is all set to get underway with the Bahrain GP on March 20, nine days after the sports documentary series gets released. Teams have already started launching their new cars, complied with the new regulation and rule changes by the FIA. Haas, Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren and Williams have revealed their cars so far, while Aston Martin's car has impressed the motorsports fans more than the others. With the rest of the teams set to reveal their cars in the coming days, the season will officially start with the pre-season testing at Spain on February 23.

Image: AP