Formula 1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Among 14 Russians Included In Canada's Sanction List

Canada on Friday imposed fresh embargoes on 14 individuals from Russia, including Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The latest round of sanctions was announced by Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly on May 20. The Canadian foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that the sanctions have been issued against the 14 Russians for their close association with President Vladimir Putin.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of the Putin regime. These individuals have directly enabled Vladimir Putin’s senseless war in Ukraine and bear responsibility for the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine. In addition, today’s announcement includes a ban on the export of targeted luxury goods to Russia, as well as a ban on the import of targeted luxury goods from Russia," Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mazepin, the former Haas driver, was fired by his F1 team in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His billionaire father, Dmitry Mazepin, who was the team's title sponsor, was also expelled due to his close association with Putin. The father-son duo was spotted in a meeting with Putin on February 24, the same day Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, several governments around the world have imposed sanctions on the Mazepin family. Their villa in Italy has already been seized as a result of the sanction.

Canada bans import & export of luxury goods

As far as Canada's new sanctions are concerned, a ban on imports and exports has also been imposed in response to the war. The ban will target the export and import of luxury goods, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco, some textile products and sportswear, footwear, jewelry, kitchenware, art, etc. As of May 21, a total of 1,450 individuals and entities have been sanctioned by Canada in response to the war in Ukraine.

Russia announced a full-scale war on Ukraine on February 24. The Russian army launched the attack via land, air, and sea after Vladimir Putin confirmed the operation in a pre-dawn address. The Ukrainian government has claimed that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the war so far, while the United Nations estimates the number to be somewhere around 3,000-4,500 civilians.

