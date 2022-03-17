Formula 1: Everything To Know About F1 2022 Season Before Bahrain GP

After one of the most enthralling and nail-biting Formula 1 season last year, F1 is back this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix to kickstart the 2022 season. The Bahrain GP will take place this weekend from March 18-20 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

With Mercedes F1 having dominated most of the last decade, having won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, the F1 2022 season will feature new cars to increase the excitement amongst fans.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the new season that will feature new driver line-ups and an action-packed schedule throughout the rest of the year filled with a few new races.

F1 2022 season driver line-up changes

Four F1 2022 teams have changed their driver line-ups for the season but there is no bigger change than at the one at Mercedes F1, who have roped in 24-year old George Russell for the new season alongside seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton. The former Williams driver was extremely impressive last year as he finished 15th in the championship with 16 points, finishing on the podium in Belgium.

Russell replaced Valtteri Bottas at the Silver Arrows after the Finn failed to deliver on the high expectations of the team. Bottas will be replacing Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo this season after the veteran Finnish driver retired from the sport at the end of last year. He will be joined alongside rookie Guanyu Zhou, who will be replacing former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Another change comes at Williams, where Alex Albon will be returning to F1 and replacing the departing Russell. The last change comes in at Haas, where Nikita Mazepin was replaced just a few weeks prior to the commencement of the F1 2022 season. The Russian driver was axed from the team after his country launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He will now be replaced by Kevin Magnussen, who will be returning to the sport after a hiatus of one year.

Meanwhile, the rest of the teams maintain the same driver line-ups as seen in the table featuring all the teams below:

Sr. No. Teams Drivers 1 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, George Russell 2 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez 3 Ferrari Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz 4 McLaren Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris 5 Alpine Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon 6 AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda 7 Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll 8 Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou 9 Williams Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi 10 Haas Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen

F1 2022 season schedule changes

While the F1 2022 season will once again begin in typical fashion with the race in Bahrain, four races will return to the calendar this year after they were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic last year. The first amongst them is the Australian GP which will take place shortly after the Bahrain GP. The other races are the Canadian GP in June, the Singaporean GP in the first week of October followed by the Japanese GP a week later.

Meanwhile, F1 will also feature the Miami GP for the first time in May. The race will take place on a new circuit of the Miami Dolphins Stadium. Meanwhile, the rest of the races on the F1 2022 season calendar remain the same, with the season finale set to take place at Abu Dhabi as usual. Overall, there will be 22 races that take place this year, beginning with the Bahrain GP this weekend.