Formula 1, FIA And Mercedes Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Hamilton Post-British GP Crash

Formula 1, The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the Racing team Mercedes have all condemned the online racist abuse that was targeted at Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion was subjected to harsh reactions from social media after winning Sunday’s British Grand Prix after having an in-race collision with co-racer Max Verstappen. A joint statement issued by the three parties came out in support of the Mercedes driver and urged action against the perpetrators of such online abuse.

Formula 1, FIA and Mercedes condemn online abuse

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed the podium at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The racer, who had a collision with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen on the race track, was subjected to racist abuse on social media. In response, Formula 1 and the FIA came out in support of the racer and the motorsport team.

“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision. Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions,” said the Joint statement released.

“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated,” the statement added. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who was taken to the hospital following the crash took to Twitter to inform he was doing fine.

The Hamilton – Verstappen crash

Both Hamilton and Verstappen had an aggressive start to the Grand Prix. During the first lap, the two drivers sparred continuously until they made contact at Copse when Hamilton tried to pass up the inside of a fast-sweeping corner. The contact led to Verstappen spinning off hard into the barriers and out of the race. Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the collision.

Today is a reminder of the dangers in this sport. I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor. I’m glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly. My team showed grit and perseverance out there. It’s a dream to win in front of my home crowd💜🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3S16uFYmDZ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 18, 2021

The Mercedes driver went on to close down the gap to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final stages of the race, passing the Monegasque driver on Lap 50 of 52 to take an emotional victory. The home victory saw Hamilton closing the gap to Verstappen in the title race to just eight points. However, the Red Bull Racing driver later took to Twitter to say that he was ‘very disappointed' over the crash. He claimed that the 10-second penalty handed to Hamilton wasn’t enough.

IMAGE: AP