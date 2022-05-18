Formula 1 To Not Replace Cancelled Russian GP; Total Races In F1 2022 Season Reduced To 22

Formula One will not replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix, which means the F1 2022 calendar will now be reduced to 22 races instead of the originally planned 23. The Russian GP was cancelled on February 25 following a meeting between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams.

In the meeting, it was decided that the race in Sochi, which was scheduled to take place from September 23-25 will not be held, as the sport was keen to add pressure on Russia, who had launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

After widespread speculation that Singapore could replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix, Formula 1 decided against doing so. It was believed that Singapore, which was set to host a race the following week in October, could fill the gap and hold two races in two weeks. A similar scenario was seen in the F1 2020 season that was hit by the COVID pandemic. That year, several circuits hosted two back-to-back races.

The hopes of hosting F1's longest calendar may have to be moved to next year when once again, 23 races are planned. Qatar will return as a host, while Las Vegas will host a night race on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. With LA hosting a race, three races will take place in the US itself.

How to watch Formula 1 live in India?

Fans who want to watch Formula 1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the sessions and the main races can be tracked on the official social media pages of the teams and F1.

The next race on the F1 2022 calendar is the Spanish Grand Prix, whose complete schedule is given below:

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST on May 20 (Friday)

Free Practice 2: 20:30-21:30 IST on May 20 (Friday)

Free Practice 3: 16:30-17:39 IST on May 21 (Saturday)

Qualifying: 19:30-20:20 IST on May 21 (Saturday)

Main Race: 18:30-20:30 IST on May 22 (Sunday)