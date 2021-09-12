Last Updated:

Formula 2: Jehan Daruvala Races To Commanding Win At Monza, His First Of 2021 Season

India's Jehan Daruvala who races for Hartlin Racing in the Formula 2 racing, earned his first race win of the current season at Monza on Saturday.

Indian racing prodigy, Jehan Daruvala made his way to a commanding win at Monza in the second Sprint Race at the famous Monza circuit in Italy. With the win at Monza, Daruvala clinched his first victory of the 2021 season of Formula 2 racing for Carlin. He finished at the top place in the podium ahead of Trident’s Bent Viscaal and PREMA Racing’s Rober Shwartzman. Daruvala, who is also a driver of the Red Bull junior team, took the lead of the race at lights out and then managed the car's tyres and pace well, to ultimately emerge as the race winner.

As the race started, the Carlin of Daruvala jumped on reverse polesitter David Beckmann, launching off the line and down the inside of Turn 1 to take the lead. Beckmann, later in the race locked up his wheels and dropped from second to fifth. However, Daruvala looked untroubled out in the front amidst all the battle among the other drivers for positions. As mentioned on the official website of Formula 2, after the win Daruvala said, “I think that a win was long overdue this season, so I am very happy. This weekend has been good so far, I’ve been consistently quick. I think we deserved the win, hopefully, I can repeat it tomorrow.”

Hearing the Indian National Anthem at Monza feels really special: Jehan Daruvala

Following his first win of the season, Daruvala took to his official Twitter handle to express his happiness. In the tweet, Daruvala said that once he got the lead at the start of the race, it was just about managing the tyres and pace. He added that he is looking to repeat the same in the next race. He further expressed pride in being an Indian and said that hearing the Indian national anthem on the top step of the Monza podium felt really special. In conclusion of his tweet, he thanked his team Carlin Racing for bringing up a mega car. The first Sprint race was won by Théo Pourchaire of the ART Grand Prix team, who finished 10th in second place in Sprint Race 2. On the other hand, Daruvala finished at P9 in the first Sprint Race. The Monza weekend of F2 will end with the Feature Race on Sunday, where Daruvala would look to continue his winning momentum.

