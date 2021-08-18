Formula E: Mercedes Mulls Over Leaving & Working Towards Focusing More On Formula One

Formula E champions Mercedes will follow Audi and BMW by exiting the series in 2022. This move comes despite the team revealing last month that it will shift towards an all-electric road car line up by 2030 as a part of a £34 billion investment. Mercedes said that leaving Formula E will help them in reallocating resources to help improve its team in F1. This announcement comes only three days after Nyck de Vries finished in eighth place in the second race of the 2021 Berling E-Prix Formula E season finale.

Why has Mercedes decided to leave Formula E?

Mercedes said while it is committed to fighting climate change, they were more interested in focusing on F1 which had better prospects than Formula E. Markus Schafer, a member of the board of management of Mercedes, said, "At Mercedes-Benz, we have committed ourselves to fight climate change at full force in this decade. This demands the accelerated transformation of our company, products and services towards an emission-free and software-driven future, and to achieve this, we must give full focus to our core activities."

Schafer added, "In motorsport, Formula E has been a good driver for proving our expertise and establishing our Mercedes-EQ brand, but in future, we will keep pushing technological progress - especially on the electric drive side - focusing on Formula 1. It is the arena where we constantly test our technology in the most intense competition the automotive world has to offer - and the three-pointed star hardly shines brighter anywhere else. F1 offers rich potential for technology transfer… and our team and the entire series will achieve net-zero status by the end of the decade."

Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff reflects on Formula E success

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff reflected on his team's spectacular success in Formula E. "We entered Formula E with an open mind about the series and its innovative approach to motorsport. A lot of hard work went into building the team and making it competitive – and we have seen an incredible group of talented women and men deliver at the highest level. We can be proud of our achievements and especially the double world championship won last weekend in Berlin, which will stand as a historic milestone in the long motorsport history of Mercedes-Benz. We will be giving everything to make sure that we finish our Formula E adventure in style."

Image: @MercedesEQFE/Twitter