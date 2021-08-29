Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix Sees Delayed Start As Rain Gods Show No Mercy

The Formula One season 2021 resumed after the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. A thrilling qualifying session on Saturday saw Red bull’s Max Verstappen take the pole, followed by Williams Racing's George Russell, who finished at the P2 - his best qualifying result ever. Russell split the two drivers who are currently fighting for the 2021 Drivers Championship. Russel finished one place ahead of current the World Champion, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The race was red-flagged after two formation laps behind the safety car

On Sunday, the scheduled start was delayed by Race Director Michael Masi as there was constant rain. The race was delayed for 15 more minutes after Red Bull driver Sergio Perez crashed on his way to the grid even before the formation lap started. With almost all drivers complaining about the racing conditions being too bad, the race was red-flagged after two formation laps behind the safety car. However, Sergio Perez was allowed to start the race from the pit lane.

Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris met with a horrific crash amidst heavy rainfall during Saturday's qualifying session. Norris topped the Q1 and Q2 at Spa and looked to be in contention for his first-ever-pole position, before crashing early during the Q3 at the Raidillon in a dramatic series of events that did substantial damage to his McLaren MCL35M car.

He was taken to the hospital for a check-up and an X-ray on his elbow. He later confirmed on his social media that he would recover and be ready to race on Sunday despite feeling a little bruised. He was given a five-place grid penalty from the FIA for his crash and will start the race from the 14th position.

The most amazing news for racing fans around the world after Saturday’s qualifying was the 23-year-old British driver George Russell. Russell is considered one of the most exciting drivers in the grid with the likes of other youngsters such as Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and Lando Norris. This was the best ever qualifying result for the British driver, who races for Williams Racing.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: F1- Twitter)