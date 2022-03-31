Formula One Confirms Las Vegas GP From 2023 Season; F1 Race To Be Held At Night

Formula One on Thursday officially announced that Las Vegas Grand Prix has been officially added to F1 calendar with the American city hosting F1 night race from 2023. The Las Vegas F1 will take place on a Saturday next November and be one of three races in the United States, joining Miami and Austin. The news was announced at a glittering event in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas to host Formula one race in 2023

Previously Las Vegas had hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but this will be the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas strip, with the circuit sweeping past famous hotels and casinos. Talking about the Las Vegas track, the strip design features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section, with the Grand Prix to be run over 50 laps.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali who attended the event said, "This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip".

F1, is looking to work along with many of the casinos and resorts around Las Vegas to help promote the race, as well as with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in his statement said, "We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip. Spectators will experience the unrivalled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world. Formula One and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth.’”

F1 races in 2023

According to a report by Autosport, F1 is already confirmed to be returning to Qatar and has a contract in place for the Chinese Grand Prix, which has not been held since 2019. F1 boss Domenicali recently said there was enough interest for as many as 30 races each year but the Concorde Agreement limits the number of events to 24 per season.

Due to the limit in the number of races, some of the existing races on the calendar are at the risk of getting dropped, and may only return on a rotational basis in the future.