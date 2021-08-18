Formula One: Japanese GP Cancelled For 2021, Was To Be Held On October 10th At Suzuka

Formula One announced on Wednesday, that the Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the ongoing complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic in Japan. The Japanese GP was scheduled to be held on October 10 at the Suzuka International Circuit but has been cancelled for this year. Formula One posted a statement on their official media handle on Twitter stating the plans of FIA for the cancelled race at Suzuka.

The Japanese GP was previously cancelled in the 2020 season too, owing to the corona virus outbreak.

To our amazing Japanese fans, we are sad we can't race with you this year. We can't wait to see you again in 2022



日本の素晴らしいファンのみなさんへ



残念ながら、今年は日本でレースを行うことができなくなりました。2022年にみなさんにお会いすることを楽しみにしています。 pic.twitter.com/bQa6IAnznh — Formula 1 (@F1) August 18, 2021

In the official statement, Formula 1 said, “Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country. Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks. Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interesting locations to host formula 1 events this year and beyond”.

The #JapaneseGP has been cancelled 😫 Stay safe and we can't wait to see you all next year 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/k6fjpk0p3F — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) August 18, 2021



The race at the Suzuka Circuit was also cancelled last year after the world got hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Japanese GP was scheduled to be held in a triple-header on October 10 after the Russian GP and the Turkish GP. Reacting to the announcement by Formula One, Honda Racing, the engine providers for the Red Bull Racing team also shed their views on the cancelled race. Honda Racing is a company based out of Japan. In the statement put out on Twitter, Honda Racing said, “As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event. The 2021 season is now heading for an exciting climax and we will be giving our all, fighting hard all the way to achieve our goal of winning the championships as this Honda Formula 1 project comes to an end and we hope our fans will continue to support us. Lastly, as the title sponsor of the event, we would like to thank MOBILITYLAND and Formula 1 for working so hard right up to the very last moment, to try and stage the Grand Prix”.

"It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka." #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #PoweredByHonda — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) August 18, 2021

The 2021 season of Formula One Racing is currently on a summer break, following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 2. The season resumes on August 29, with teams set to race each other at the Spa circuit in the Belgian GP. The current drivers’ championship is led by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Mercedes, are on the top of the Constructors trophy table, closely followed by Red Bull Racing.

(Image Source: schecoperez - Instagram/ @redbullracing-Twitter)