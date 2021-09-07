Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Welcomes George Russell To Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Defending World Champion Lewis Hamilton has welcomed young British driver Geroge Russell to the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team after the official announcement was made by Mercedes on Tuesday. George Russell who currently races for Williams Racing has been in news regarding his transfer into the champion team for a long time now. With Alfa Romeo announcing current Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas as one of their drivers for the 2022 season on September 6, it was just a matter of time before Russell was awarded the Mercedes seat. Mercedes star Hamilton, who has won six drivers’ championships with the team congratulated Russell on joining Mercedes.

George Russell will now partner seven times World Champion in Formula One's new era, starting from 2022 season

Hamilton took on his Twitter handle, to welcome Russell and said that the hard work put by him has earned him the spot. He further added that he looks forward to seeing him grow as a driver with the champion team and also to work with him to make the team reach new heights. He also mentioned that he remembers meeting a young Russell in his childhood who dreamt of becoming a Formula One driver one day. He further said that he is a great example to all the kids, that dreams do come true when chased wholeheartedly.

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

George Russell, who is associated with the Mercedes Young Driver Programme since 2017, made his debut for the team after Hamilton tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. He was en route to score his maiden podium in Formula One, before dropping down the grid due to tire issues. He was ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas for the majority of the race, which displayed the calibre possessed by the 23-year-old driver.

Russell, however, scored his maiden Formula One podium in the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps which was a rain-affected race. During the qualifying session on Saturday ahead of the main race on Sunday at Spa, Russell pushed his Williams car to the maximum and was on the provisional pole, before Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clocked with better timing. Russell, however, finished on the podium in second place, after the race was abandoned after just two laps behind the safety car. He finished second to Verstappen and one place ahead of his to-be teammate Lewis Hamilton. The drivers were awarded half the points they get on a normal F1 weekend.

