Formula One: Red Bull Confirms Sergio Perez To Remain With The Team For 2022 Season

After starting the 2021 season on a good note with his new team Red Bull, Sergio Perez has been retained by the team for the 2022 season of Formula One. Perez’s efforts to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, along with four top-five finishes in the first five races have been rewarded by the team. He has scored a total of 104 points this season and finds himself just four points short of Mercedes’ Valterri Bottas. He has been a key member for Red Bull, who are taking the fight to Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

Formula One 2022 season will be Sergio Perez's 11th season at the grid

Red Bull are currently 12 points behind the reigning World Champions, Mercedes. With Perez set to retain his seat alongside World Championship contender Max Verstappen, Red Bull finally look settled with both their seats. Max Verstappen is already contracted with the team until at least the end of 2023.

Red Bull have been on a constant search for a driver since Daniel Ricciardo left the team after the 2018 season. They have tried three drivers alongside Verstappen - Daniel Kvyat, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon but all three drivers were eventually stripped of their seats.

As mentioned on Red Bull’s official website, Team Principal and Red Bull Racing Honda CEO, Christian Horner elucidated on the decision to continue with the pair of Verstappen and Perez in the 2022 season.

Horner said, “Checo is a highly respected Team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship. His integration into the wider Team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrates what he’s capable of in our car.”

The new era of Formula One racing starts with the 2022 season. With the 2022 car already revealed, Horner further added,

“Next year we move into a new era of Formula One with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the Team navigate this transition and maximize the RB18. Our current attention is on ending the 2021 season as strongly as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the Team”.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez also expressed his pleasure to continue with a team of great calibre like the Red Bull. It is a great opportunity for him to walk into the new era of Formula One with Red Bull. The Formula One season 2021 resumes at the Spa-Francorchamps on August 29.

(Image Source: AP)