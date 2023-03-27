A day after winning her first-ever World Championships gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and made notable revelations about her recent triumph. Borgohain was one of the four female boxers of India who won gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Bxing Championships 2023.

“It has been very difficult ever since I started. This World Championships was very crucial for me because my performance was consistent after I won the Olympics medal. I changed my weight category to 75kg, after the 69kg category was removed from the Olympics. Changing weight divisions took a toll on my performance in two tournaments,” Borgohain told Republic Media Network.

“Ever since I made the jump to the 75kg category, I have become champion in the last four tournaments I participated in, including the Asian Championships. This competition was very important for me as my rankings and qualification for the Olympics depended on it,” she added. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist was then questioned about her state of mind ahead of the high-voltage summit clash, where she competed with a height disadvantage.

“I was feeling the pressure”

“I was under somewhat pressure because four of us were in the finals and we already earned three gold medals. I was feeling the pressure that I also have to bring the gold, I tried giving 100%. The strategies we prepared were not much helpful, so I had to make new strategies inside the ring,” said Borgohain.

“My second round didn’t go that well, so I had to give my maximum in the third round and became the champion. It was very tough but I felt everyone’s support and gave my 100% thinking that I have to win it. I thank everyone who extended their support including Assam CM and PM Modi,” she added.

Lovlina Borgohain speaks about changing weight categories

Shedding more light on changing the weight category from 69kg to 75 kg and the disappointment she faced at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, she said, “ I faced many challenges. After winning in Olympics, the expectations reached a boiling point. Changing weight categories was a big reason behind what happened at Commonwealth. It affects your body whenever you compete below or above your natural weight category."

She explained her thoughts by saying that problems come up at all stages of life and we just need to overcome it. “I believed the results will be good if I worked hard enough,” she added. Lovlina then admitted that it was tough for her to beat several top boxers who had have been fighting in the 75kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain’s career at a glance

Lovlina Borgohain clinched her maiden gold medal at the Boxing World Championships after defeating Caitlin Parker in the Elite Women 70-75 kg weight category. The 25-year-old picked up a 4-1 win over the Australian boxer to add another illusive medal to her illustrious collection. This was the third World Championship medal of Lovlina’s amateur boxing career.

She previously won two bronze medals at the prestigious tournament in 2018 and 2019. Lovlina shot into the limelight in 2021 after she earned a bronze medal in the welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has also won one gold medal (2022) and two bronze medals (2017 & 2021) at the Asia Championships.

Alongside Borgohain’s gold quest, India returned with three more gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023. India earned their first gold at the tournament after Nitu Ghanghas in the minimum weight category. Saweety Boora in the 81kg category and Nikhat Zareen in the 50kg category were the two other gold medal winners for India.