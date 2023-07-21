Four-time Winner Of ‘Mr. India’ And Famous Body-builder Passes Away At The Age Of 43

Ashish Sakharkar, a prominent bodybuilder who won the prestigious title of Mr. India four times during his successful career, died at the age of 43. According to reports from The Siasat Daily and other Indian news agencies, Sakharkar died on Tuesday night after a long fight with an unspecified disease. Sakharkar was hospitalised in south Mumbai last week owing to health difficulties, according to Hiral Sheth, general secretary of the Indian Bodybuilders Federation, though precise details have not been made public.

3 things you need to know

Ashish died on July 19, 2023

Ashish was born on November 18, 1980

Ashish was married and has a son named Ayush

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared his condolences

The unexpected death of this four-time Mr. India champion bodybuilder stunned the sports world, with Maharashtra State Chief Minister extending condolences via Twitter. Sakharkar's tremendous achievements and contributions to the field of bodybuilding will be remembered and respected by many.

Ashish Sakharkar, who won many prestigious titles, including Mr Maharashtra, Mr India, and Mr. Universe, has sadly passed away.” the death of Ashish Sakharkar, a respected figure in the bodybuilding world, has broken my heart. His departure was a catastrophic loss for the bodybuilding industry. We pray that God Will bless his soul and give the Sakharkar family strength to recover from this heartbreak. A memorable tribute.

Ashish Sakharkar was a well-known celebrity in India, known for his extraordinary exploits as a bodybuilder. He won multiple national and international medals while competing in the 80kg weight class, including the renowned Shiv Chhatrapati Award from the Maharashtra government, which recognised his achievements both on and off the stage.

What was the famous bodybuilder’s last social media post?

Sakharkar shared a photo of himself from 2011 marking his bronze medal win at the Mr. Universe Mumbai competition, a day he called "the most memorable" of his life, in one of his final Instagram postings on April 25. Many of his followers have offered their profound sympathies in the comments section in reaction to this post.

Ashish Sakharkar achieved considerable success on stage throughout his successful career. His achievements include four victories in the Mr. India competition, four victories in the Federation Cup championships, a silver and bronze medal in the Mr. Universe competition, and a silver medal in the Mr. Asia competition. With his astounding accomplishments, he achieved international prominence, establishing a lasting impact on the sport after making his imprint in India.

Sakharkar's contributions to bodybuilding in his home country will be remembered warmly since he was instrumental in promoting and improving the sport. His incredible figure earned him countless awards, leaving a lasting impression on the world of bodybuilding.