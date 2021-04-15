Francis Ngannou And Mike Tyson Hilariously Recreate Boxing Legend’s Infamous Ear Bite

Since getting the UFC heavyweight crown by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou has been making various media rounds and recently made his second appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin' podcast. There, the two athletes opened up on a host of topics, with Francis Ngannou even showing interest in fighting boxing heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the near future. However, one of the most hilarious moments from the meeting happened off-camera, which was later shared by Francis Ngannou on his YouTube page.

Mike Tyson boxing: Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson ear bite

Towards the end of the video, Tyson can be seen speaking to the cameraman and praising Ngannou for his growth. While Tyson was busy, Ngannou sneaked up from behind and pretended to bite Tyson's ear, recreating Tyson’s infamous ear-biting incident from 1997.'Iron' Mike took Francis' joke in his stride and yelled, “Ah! Not the ear”. Apart from that, Mike Tyson can also be seen teaching Francis Ngannou some boxing moves, including his vicious body shots and fast movements in the video.

Mike Tyson boxing: Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson ear bite

The 1997 bout between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson is hailed as the most infamous bouts in boxing history as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ ended up disqualifying himself after biting a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off. Mike Tyson later claimed that he bit Holyfield because the Real Dal kept on headbutting him which triggered something in him. Before their infamous 1997 bout, the two veterans clashed in November 1996 when Holyfield defeated Tyson to claim the WBA heavyweight world title.

“I say, ‘No, never ever again’. But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah,” Mike Tyson told Fox News.

Mike Tyson net worth: Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson 3

Since the 1997 clash, fans have been asking for a third bout between the two legends. And in the past few months, rumours have become much bigger, considering Mike Tyson made his return last November against Roy Jones Jr, while Holyfield is preparing for his return bout. Both were earlier in talks to fight each other in May, but it looks like things quite didn’t work as Holyfield is now reported to fight Kevin McBride in June. However, there’s still a chance that fans would be able to see Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson 3 in the near future.

Image Source: AP, Francis Ngannou/ Instagram