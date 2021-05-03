Francis Ngannou Slams Jon Jones By Calling Him A ‘Decision Fighter’; Bones Fires Back

The fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones may not have been made official yet, but that hasn’t stopped the two fighters from trading some harsh words across social media. Bonny has not entered the UFC octagon since his February 2020 decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Many felt that UFC would schedule an immediate rematch between the two, considering the bout was very close, with some even claiming that Reyes won the clash. However, the fight never happened as Jon Jones went on to vacate his light heavyweight belt and started preparing for a move to heavyweight.

Francis Ngannou next fight: Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

It was then announced that Bonny will fight the winner of the heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou defeated the greatest heavyweight of all time at UFC 260, becoming the new heavyweight champion. Fans were then waiting for Dana White to officially announce the Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones bout, but that didn’t happen as Jones started a feud with UFC over pay. So, currently, there’s no sign of when Jon Jones will make his heavyweight debut.

Ngannou takes aim at Jon Jones

Despite this, Francis Ngannou is also adamant about fighting Jones next, even asking UFC to meet Bonny’s demands. Regardless, the two continue to take jabs at each other, with Jones even promising to break the Predator in the octagon. In response, Ngannou called Jones a “decision fighter,” hinting at JBJ’s last three fights that went to decisions. Jones last knockout was against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December 2018.

Please don't make me laugh ðŸ¥±!

When is the last time that you break somebody out? ðŸ¤” https://t.co/XpFZhrVLcp — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 1, 2021

UFC news: Jon Jones fires back

To counter Ngannou’s claim, Jones brought his submission win record, which was a UFC light heavyweight record for a while. He also called the champion a “one-trick pony,” stating that the Predator depends on his one-punch power a lot. Jon Jones also added that he would see through everything Ngannou throws at him in their clash.

“A decision fighter? I carried the record for most submissions in the light heavyweight division for many years my friend. You are what we call a one-trick pony Francis Ngannou every champion I’ve ever faced punched hard. I see right through you,” he added.

I would rather be a decision fighter than a last for two rounds fighter ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Im just telling you now @francis_ngannou if you want to start this Internet talk, be sure to keep up. Most people that talk shit with me go quiet after a while..ðŸ³ðŸ³ðŸ³ Everyone’s going to be the first to smash Jon Jones, very popular theme — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

UFC news: Jones’ submission record

While Jones indeed held the record for most submission wins in the light heavyweight history for a while, it has to be noted that his last submission win came in 2012 against Vitor Belfort. With his lack of finishes lately, that submission record has since been broken by Glover Teixeira. Ovince Saint Preux, Paul Craig, and Misha Cirkunov are also now tied with Jones.

Image Source: Francis Ngannou/ Instagram, AP