Francis Ngannou To Defend UFC Heavyweight Title Against Jon Jones? Here's All We Know

Cameroon-born French MMA superstar Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title against Cyril Gane at the UFC 270 on January 22 and became the undisputed heavyweight champion. Long before his title clash against the fellow Frenchman, Ngannou was supposed to fight with the former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. The former champion is yet to set his foot inside the octagon in almost two years, having last defended his title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

What did Jon Jones' advisor say about his possible fight against Ngannou?

Meanwhile, as per a report by The Sun, Jones’ advisor Richard Schaefer was scheduled to meet with the UFC brass to discuss his return to the octagon. The report added that Schefer said he would love to put together a fight against Ngannou and revealed he is in conversation with the promotion. "The reason why I just don't say Francis Ngannou; I'd love to put together a Francis Ngannou fight and I'm in conversations with the UFC. And as a matter of fact, I'm going to be meeting with them this weekend here in Los Angeles,” the former Golden Boy Promotions CEO said, as per The Sun.

Why is Jon Jones absent from the octagon?

Jones’ hiatus from the octagon is majorly because of his contractual dispute with UFC. At the same time, Ngannou has also stated openly that he wants a significant hike in money if he ever decides to extend his contract with the promotion. Talks about both fighters clashing in the heavyweight division has been doing rounds for quite a time now, and ahead of his title showdown against Gane, the heavyweight champion faced a question about fighting Jones.

Francis Ngannou doesn't want fight against Jon Jones

Answering the questions in the pre-match press conference, Ngannou made it clear that he is no longer interested in the fight. “No, I’m done with that fight. I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones, and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on,” said Ngannou as per MMA Mania. Even if the contract complications of both MMA superstars get sorted, the chance of Jones clashing with Ngannou doesn’t appear to be coming soon.

During his conversation with the sun, Richard Schaefer added that Jones is willing to fight whoever he gets for the heavyweight title. The comments confirm that the main priority of Jones is the title, rather than his fight against Ngannou. This further opens the possibility of Jones fighting for the interim title, before the Jones vs Ngannou clash takes place for the undisputed crown.