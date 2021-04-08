Last Updated:

Francis Ngannou Vs Anthony Joshua "Isn't Impossible," But Dillian Whyte 1st In Line: Hearn

Eddie Hearn confirmed that Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua is indeed a possibility for the near future as his client is always looking for tough opponents.

Francis Ngannou has received a green light from Matchroom Sports founder Eddie Hearn to fight Anthony Joshua, but the UFC champion might have to face Dillian Whyte first. Francis Ngannou, who won the UFC heavyweight title by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, is a huge boxing fan and even started his career as a boxer. However, when he moved to France, he became an MMA fighter as it was easier to find fights. That turned out to be a great decision as the Cameroonian went on to take UFC by storm and become one of the most profitable fighters in the promotion.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua

However, The Predator has not given up hope of reaching the top of the boxing charts as he recently called out boxing heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While talking to TMZ, Ngannou claimed that boxing was always his “primary dream” so he defiantly would enter the ring in the future. “I don't want to fight Mike Tyson but I would like to fight other heavyweights such as Tyson Fury. Absolutely, I'm open to that,” Ngannou added.

Who is Eddie Hearn? Hearn on Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua

Recently, Eddie Hearn, who also promoter’s AJ, said that he’s open for crossover bouts between MMA and Boxing stars. He confirmed that Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua is indeed a possibility for the near future as his client is always looking for tough opponents. He then claimed that he would also like to see UFC legends Amanda Nunes or Cris Cyborg fighting Irish boxing champion Katie Taylor.

Who is Eddie Hearn? Hearn on Francis Ngannou vs Dillian Whyte

Last year, Eddie Hearn showed interest in booking Francis Ngannou vs Dillian Whyte in a two-fight series, with one bout taking place in the ring and the other in an octagon. Eddie Hearn claimed they even had filmed an online press conference for the bout, but it never aired as UFC were not aware of the recording. "We do have the footage, though. I would love to see a double matchup with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of it. Ditto for Taylor and Nunes," Hearn told SiriusXM.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Joshua vs Fury

Anthony Joshua is currently training for his highly-anticipated bout against fellow champion Tyson Fury. Both the heavyweights have signed a two-fight deal contract, with the first (undisputed) bout set to take place later summer. A date and venue are yet to be finalised, with late June or early July being the top options for the opening clash.

