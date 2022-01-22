Francis Ngannou Vs Ciryl Gane Live Stream: How To Watch UFC 270 In India, UK, And US?

Cameroon-born French Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) superstar Francis Ngannou is all set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship title against the interim champion Cyril Gane, at the UFC 270. The year-opening PPV for the promotion is scheduled to take plate at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night, local time, and will feature the former sparring partners fighting for the title in the line. Ngannou earned the title by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021, while Gane faces the undisputed champion in the main event on January 22, after being crowned the interim champion, following his win against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August 2021.

Both Ngannou and Gane began training at the MMA Factory early on in their careers and were trained by the same coach, Fernand Lopez. While the current champion claims he was never a proper teammate of Gane, they sparred repeatedly in 2019. Ngannou(16-3-0) and Gane(10-0) have a combined record of 12-0 since July 2018, and the UFC 270 clash is set to be one of the best heavyweight clashes in MMA history.

Brandon Moreno defends flyweight championship title against Deiveson Figueiredo

The main card for UFC 270 also features the flyweight championship title match between reigning champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event at UFC 270 will be the third occasion Moreno and Figueiredo clash against each other. At the same time, an exciting welterweight clash between Michel Pereira Lima and Andre Fialho, alongside the heavyweight bout between Serghei Spivas and Greg Hardy and a bantamweight bout between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov, sums up the main card for UFC 270.

UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Live Streaming Details

The UFC 270 event is scheduled to be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 23, as per the Indian Standard Time. While the early prelims and prelims will not be telecasted in India, the live telecast of the main card event featuring the heavyweight championship match between Ngannou and Gane will begin at 8:30 AM IST on January 23. Sony Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India and will telecast the event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and the Sony Ten 3 channels. At the same time, the live streaming of UFC 270 will be available on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

MMA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of UFC 270 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, while ESPN+ will stream the event live. UFC 270 will also be available on BT Sport 2, and BT Sport App in the United Kingdom(UK). The main card event will start at 10:00 PM on Saturday in the US and at 3:00 AM on Sunday in the UK.

UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Full fight card

Main card:

Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou- Heavyweight title match

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo- Flyweight title match

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson- Middleweight bout

Greg Hardy vs Sergey Spivak- Heavyweight bout

Said Nurmagomedov vs Cody Stamann- Bantamweight bout

Prelims:

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman- Middleweight bout

Raoni Barcelos vs Victory Henry- Bantamweight bout

Ilia Topuria vs Movsar Evloev- Featherweight bout

Early prelims:

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira- Bantamweight bout

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos- Women’s strawweight bout

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius- Women's flyweight bout

(Instagram Image: @ufc)