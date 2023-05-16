Francis Ngannou's Next Destination CONFIRMED, To Fight In Promotion’s Super-fight Division

The social media handle of the Professional Fighters League set the MMA world on fire on Tuesday by confirming the signing of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The 36-year-old Cameroonian-French MMA superstar vacated the UFC heavyweight championship following his win against fellow Frenchman Cyril Gane and has been absent from the Octagon ever since. As per the New York Times, he has now penned a lucrative deal with PFL, which also allows him to compete in a boxing match this year.

The unusual multi-fight contract with UFC’s rival promotion is also being termed as “most expansive and valuable signing” in the history of MMA by PFL. The promotion also revealed that, “Ngannou will fight in the PFL MMA PPV Superfight division”. At the same time, Francis Ngannou is also set to “join the PFL Global Athlete advisory board”. Meanwhile, the promotion also appointed him as the Chairman of PFL Africa.

Francis Ngannou joins PFL: What has been said so far?

“I believe in the PFL’s ‘fighter first’ culture and global vision including developing the sport in Africa,” Ngannou said Tuesday in a statement. “With that, I am also proud to announce that I will serve as Chairman of PFL Africa which will be the leading MMA organization on the continent providing great African fighters the opportunity to compete on a global platform.” Meanwhile, MAA pundit Ariel Hewani also put out a tweet about Ngannou joining the PFL.

It’s official.



Francis Ngannou has signed with the PFL.



Per The NY Times, the deal gives Ngannou “equity and leadership roles” in the PFL. He’s expected to fight in the promotion’s super-fight PPV division next year, while competing in boxing this year. The PFL deal is an… pic.twitter.com/kloDrYxkEK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 16, 2023

(With inputs from AP)