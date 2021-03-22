Francisco Lindor Mets Contract: Potential $300 Million Deal, Net Worth And Other Details

The New York Mets are on the clock and are looking to tie Francisco Lindor to a long-term deal before the 2021 opening day. The 27-year-old will be eligible for free agency next offseason and the Mets are keen on locking up the four-time All-Star. Lindor is aiming at a mammoth deal north of $300 million, which would place him alongside Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., who have received mammoth extensions in the past year. Here's a look at how old is Francisco Lindor, his net worth and his new contract rumours with the Mets.

Francisco Lindor Mets rumours: New York hoping to tie up All-Star on four-year deal

According to reports from MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets are willing to make a lucrative contract offer to Francisco Lindor to tie down the superstar shortstop to a long-term deal. The Mets could make an offer worth up to $300 million, but Heyman notes that the franchise began the Francisco Lindor contract negotiations below that $300 million tag but will be "looking to compromise" in order to get a deal done. New York are under time constraints to get the deal done as the 27-year-old has previously mentioned that he won't be entering contract talks once the season begins.

Lindor is scheduled to earn $22.3 million in 2021 and while it unclear how much the new deal could be worth, it could well surpass the $340 million Fernando Tatis Jr. got from the San Diego Padres, one MLB executive told John Harper of SNY.tv last month. The Mets had acquired Lindor from Cleveland Indians in January along with Carlos Carrasco in return for Josh Wolf, Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez and Isaiah Greene. Lindor hit .258 with eight home runs in a 60-game regular season, but he averaged 34 homers a year with a .278 batting average from 2017-19.

Francisco Lindor net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Francisco Lindor's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $100million. Much of his net worth steams from his career as a professional baseball player in Major League Baseball. The 27-year-old has amassed a mammoth $21.99m in salary from his Cleveland Indians contract and is set to bag another $22.3 million in 2021. If a $300m contract is agreed with the Mets, Lindor could find his place in the top five biggest baseball contracts, with Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr. occupying the top three.

