Fraser-Pryce Defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Thompson-Herah In 100m Woman's Race

On Thursday, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defeated Jamaican compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m women's race held at the Lausanne Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meeting in Switzerland. The 34-year-old Jamaican track and field runner started with her customary bullet start, then maintained the same pace until she defeated Thompson-Herah, who clinched the second position by clocking 10.64s. Fraser-Pryce broke her own record by 0.03 secs, which she created in Jamaica in June, and added to her position as the No. 3 woman sprinter in the world. Both Jamaican sprinters, Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson have improved their previous records.

Earlier on Saturday, Thompson-Herah created a new record by clocking in at 10.54 secs at the Prefontaine meeting in Eugene, Oregon. Thompson-Herah, who is the triple gold medal winner of the Tokyo Olympics, stood second on Thursday for finishing the race in 10.64, which is the eighth-best in the tournament's history. Both Jamaican teammates are nearing the world record of 10.49 sec which was set by United States' Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Notably, Fraser-Payre and Thompson-Herah will be back on track at the upcoming Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday. Meanwhile, Thompson-Herah, while speaking to a media person, said she is tired after a long season and especially after breaking her record four times in a month. She said she is not aiming to set a world record but to finish the season strongly. On the other hand, Shericka Jackson stood third in the Jamaican Podium sweep.

Track record of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaican track and field runner Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is specialised in 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters. She is one of the most decorated Jamaican athletes of all time. She achieved worldwide success during the late 2000s and early 2010s. An eight-time gold medalist, Fraser-Pryce, became the first Caribbean woman to claim gold in the 100 m. At the World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce created history by winning ten and two silver medals.

On the other hand, Ann Fraser Elaine Thompson-Herah is also one of the most celebrated Jamaican sprinters. She holds the record as a five-time Olympic champion and is known as the second-fastest woman in history. She became popular after winning silver in the 200m at the 2015 World Athletics Championships. She is the 2019 Pan American Games 100 m champion and is a three-time Diamond League winner.

