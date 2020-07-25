French Frogs Beat Spanish Chanos To Clinch 3rd Spot In World's 1st Online Shooting League

French Frogs, comprising World No 27 Etienne Germond, Jade Bordet, and Nicolas Mompach won the match 10-2 to clinch 3rd spot in the world's first online shooting league on Saturday.

"The French took a massive lead with straight 9 points but the Spanish Chanos which included Mireia Rossello, Sofia Sanz Del Pino and Juan Cecilia were in no mood to let the French finish with 10-0. The Spanish claimed two points in the 10th and 12th rounds while the 11th was a draw with both teams registering an identical 31.0. The French finally claimed their 10th point in the 13th round. World No. 27 Germond was the shooter of the day with a total score of 136.2," Shimon Sharif, the brain and architect of the league, explained in a video shared with Republic TV.

"All eyes are now on tomorrow's final. The World’s 1st Online Shooting League will come a full circle tomorrow as the Austrian Rocks clash with Italian Style in the final. The league had started with the same two teams on 4 July. This is a chance for the Austrians to take revenge for the loss to the Italians in the opening match," Shariff added.

Earlier in the competition, Indian Tigers comprising para shooters and Paralympians had displayed exemplary courage and talent to give a strong able-bodied Austrian team a run for their money before going down 4-10 in their concluding International Online Shooting League on July 11.

It was a do or die match for both the teams. Indian Tigers which had all para shooters put up another sterling performance — this time against Austrian Rocks after their super show against mighty Italians which had two Olympians in their ranks. Austrians Rocks won the tie and are through to the semi-finals while the Indian team is out of the competition.

Austrians were very strong while the Indian Tigers displayed brave fight and snatched four points from them.

At first sight, it appeared as the biggest mismatch ever, but on a closer look, one can see the bravehearts faced the stiffest challenge in sports as perhaps for the first time ever Indian parathletes competed against the world's best Olympians in any sports.

On July 5, Indian parathlete shooters took on the world's best 'able-bodied' Italian Olympian shooters after the National Rifle Association of India played spoilsport by blocking Indian shooters from competing in World's first online shooting championship.

