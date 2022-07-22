French GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

The Formula One 2022 season heads into the Circuit Paul Ricard in France this weekend, for the 12 round of the ongoing season, the French Grand Prix 2022. Ferrari and Charles Leclerc head into the race weekend on the back of the Monegasque driver’s third win of the season in the last round at the Austrian GP in Spielberg. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen heads into the race weekend, eyeing his seventh win of the season, having last won at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull lead the F1 2022 standings

Ahead of the French Grand Prix 2022, Verstappen leads the F1 2022 Drivers championship table with a total of 208 points on his credit, with eight podium finishes, including six race wins so far. On the other hand, Leclerc sits second in the standings with 170 points and five podium finishes in total, which also includes three race wins. Meanwhile, the Monaco GP 2022 winner Sergio Perez follows Leclerc in the 3rd spot, with 151 points to his name and a total of six podium finishes.

Speaking about the Constructors championship table, Red Bull continues to lead the standings with 359 points, seven race wins and 14 podium finishes in total. Ferrari sit 2nd in the table with 303 points, four wins and 11 podium finishes. At the same time, Mercedes sit third in the table with 237 points in total, having returned with seven podium finishes so far.

Formula 1 French Grand Prix 2022: Full Schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on July 22, Friday

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on July 22, Friday

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on July 23, Saturday

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on July 23, Saturday

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on July 24, Sunday

How to watch the French Grand Prix 2022 at the Circuit Paul Ricard in India?

Interested Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live telecast of French GP weekend on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Grand Prix 2022 at the Circuit Paul Ricard?

Racing enthusiasts can also watch the live streaming of all the action during the French GP on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(Image: @f1/Instagram)