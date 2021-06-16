French Grand Prix 2019: Throwback To One Of The Most Iconic French GPs In History

F1 returns to the famous Paul Ricard Circuit this year after the French Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Michael Schumacher is the most successful driver in French GP history with eight wins while reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton has won two races here. Ahead of this weekend's race at the Paul Ricard Circuit, here is a look at who won French Grand Prix 2019.

French GP history: Who won French Grand Prix 2019?

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has dominated the F1 Drivers' Championships for most of the past decade, having won six in the last seven years, and the French Grand Prix 2019 was no different. Hamilton dominated the French Grand Prix 2019, having qualified on pole and then leading the pack with a clean start. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was behind him with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc coming third. Further behind, McLaren's Carlos Sainz got off to a fantastic start from sixth place as he overtook both Red Bull's Max Verstappen and teammate Lando Norris for the fourth position, only to drop back behind the Red Bull driver after getting blocked by the Ferrari of Leclerc ahead.

Within the first few laps, Hamilton began creating a gap to Bottas, who just did not seem to have the pace to keep up with his more decorated teammate. Meanwhile, Verstappen held of Sainz in the battle for fourth before pulling away as a result of the Red Bull's superior pace. With Verstappen's Red Bull's tyres losing grip, the Dutchman was the first of the leading pack to pit when he pitted on lap 21. Leclerc pitted on the following lap to prevent the undercut with the Mercedes duo of Bottas and Hamilton pitting on laps 24 and 25 respectively.

With Hamilton having a sizeable lead over the drivers behind, the Brit maintained his lead after his pit stop. It was a pretty straightforward race for Hamilton who cruised to his then 79th career victory on an usually difficult French Grand Prix circuit. However, the battle for second and third lasted until the finishing line as Bottas beat Leclerc by less than a second. The final French Grand Prix 2019 classification after 53 laps is given below.

French Grand Prix 2019 final classification after 53 laps

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1hr 24mins 31.198secs

2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:24:49.254

3 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:24:50.183

4 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:25:06.103

5 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:25:33.994

6 Carlos Sainz (Spa) McLaren 1:26:06.660

7 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing at 1 lap

8 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault at 1 lap

9 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren at 1 lap

10 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Red Bull at 1 lap

11 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault at 1 lap + 10-second penalty

12 Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point at 1 lap

13 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point at 1 lap

14 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso at 1 lap

15 Alexander Albon (Tha) Scuderia Toro Rosso at 1 lap

16 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing at 1 lap

17 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 at 1 lap

18 Robert Kubica (Pol) Williams at 2 laps

19 George Russell (Gbr) Williams at 2 laps

Not Classified:

20 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 44 laps completed.