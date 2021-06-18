French Grand Prix 2021: Who Are The French Racing Drivers In F1?

After a year of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the French Grand Prix is back on the F1 calendar in 2021. The last French Grand Prix took place in 2019 with reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton winning the race. Ahead of the French Grand Prix 2021, here is a look at the French racing drivers in F1 and the details of how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Who are the current French racing drivers in F1?

The current French racing drivers in F1 are Alpine's Esteban Ocon and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly. Ocon, who signed his new F1 contract on Thursday this week, made his debut at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix with the Manor Racing team. He earned his best result of 12th in the rain-affected Brazilian Grand Prix after dropping out of a points position on the final lap. Meanwhile, Gasly was signed as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing in September 2015 before making his F1 debut with Toro Rosso at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

F1 2021 standings ahead of French Grand Prix 2021: Pierre Gasly in eight, Esteban Ocon in twelfth

Although Pierre Gasly's F1 2021 season did not get off to the best of starts, having suffered a DNF at the opening race, he has been impressive throughout this season. Gasly has finished in the points at every race since, including a third-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago. As a result of such impressive performances, the AlphaTauri driver is currently in eighth place in the F1 2021 standings with 31 points.

Considering Alpine have struggled this season on race days, Esteban Ocon has delivered impressive performances on a personal level. Ocon has outperformed the potential of the car, having finished in the points in four of the six races so far. Even though the Alpine driver finds himself in a disappointing twelfth place in the F1 2021 standings with just 12 points it is for no fault of his own.

French Grand Prix 2021 full schedule

Friday, June 18

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, June 19

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, June 20

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST)

How to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The French Grand Prix 2021 live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live updates of all the sessions and the main race can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly/Instagram