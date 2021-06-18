French Grand Prix Full Schedule, Live Stream Details And Preview

The F1 2021 season has been off to an outstanding start as six enthralling races have taken place so far. While each of the first five races were won by of the main title rivals (Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen), the last race saw an entirely new list of drivers finish on the podium for the first time in 2021. Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finishing in second followed by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in third. It remains to be seen whether the Mercedes vs Red Bull rivalry will resume in France or will fans witness another tumultuous race like the one they saw in Baku. Here is the French Grand Prix full schedule and details of where to watch French GP 2021 live in India.

French Grand Prix full schedule: French Grand Prix 2021 date

Friday, June 18

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, June 19

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, June 20

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST)

How to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India? French Grand Prix live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The French Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering where to watch French GP 2021 live updates can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

#FrenchGP weekend weather...



Friday 🌥

Saturday ⛅️

Sunday 🌧



A damp track will certainly make things interesting! 😮 pic.twitter.com/diC7u7jkre — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2021

F1 2021 standings ahead of French Grand Prix 2021

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (105) maintains his four-point lead in the F1 2021 standings from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101) even though both drivers failed to score any points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago. Red Bull's Sergio Perez jumps to third place with 69 points thanks to a brilliant victory at Baku. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes drops to sixth place in the F1 standings with 47 points after failing to score any points at Baku. In terms of the Constructors standings, Red Bull (174) lead Mercedes (148) by 26 points.

Image Credits: F1/Instagram