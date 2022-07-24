French Grand Prix Live Streaming: How To Watch F1 In India, US & UK? Check Timings Here

The F1 French Grand Prix 2022 is off to an outstanding start as the three main championship contenders have qualified in the top three positions. Charles Leclerc grabbed his 16th pole position on Saturday and was 0.304s clear of championship leader Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez qualified in third, 0.159s behind his teammate.

With the championship contenders occupying the top three spots, Sunday's main race promises to be exciting. Here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the French GP live streaming details.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the French GP 2022 main race live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1. The race will take place from 6.30 p.m. IST to 8.30 p.m. IST on Sunday, July 24.

French GP 2022 main race live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the French GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The main race will take place live from 2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST on Sunday, July 24.

How to watch French GP 2022 main race live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the French GP 2022 main race live, which will begin at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 24.

French Grand Prix 2022 starting grid

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Lando Norris (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)