French Grand Prix Practice Session Time, Live Stream Details And Preview

The F1 2021 season has been off to an excellent start as six captivating races have taken place so far. While the first five races saw one of the main title rivals (Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen) winning each of the races, the last race saw an entirely new list of drivers finishing on the podium for the first time in 2021. Red Bulls' Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finishing in second followed by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in third. F1 fans will hope to see another exciting race this weekend at the French Grand Prix. Here are the details of the French Grand Prix Practice session time and information on how to watch the French Grand Prix Practice session live in India.

French Grand Prix track information

The French Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the iconic Circuit Paul Ricard, which has a track length of 5.842 km. The French Grand Prix will have a total of 51 laps and a race distance of 309.690 km. The lap record around the Circuit Paul Ricard is held by Sebastian Vettel, who clocked in a 1:32.740 in 2019.

French Grand Prix 2021 schedule: French Grand Prix Practice session time details

Friday, June 18

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 19

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

How to watch French Grand Prix practice session live in India? French Grand Prix Practice session live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 Practice sessions live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The French Grand Prix Practice session live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

2021 F1 standings ahead of French Grand Prix 2021: Mercedes vs Red Bull battle heating up

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (105) maintains his four-point lead in the F1 standings 2021 from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101) despite both drivers not scoring any points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago. Sergio Perez jumps to third in the other Red Bull with 69 points thanks to a brilliant win at Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas drops to sixth place in the F1 standings with 47 points after failing to score any points at Azerbaijan. When it comes to the Constructors standings, Red Bull (174) lead Mercedes (148) by 26 points.

Image Credits: F1/Instagram