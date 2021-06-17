French Grand Prix Track: Weather Forecast, Wind Speed And All About Circuit Paul Ricard

After a tumultuous and exciting street race in Baku, expectations amongst F1 fans are sky high for this weekend's French Grand Prix 2021. The last race saw three drivers finish on the podium for the first time in the F1 2021 season as both title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen failed to score any points. Here is detailed information about the French Grand Prix track, weather forecast and schedule ahead of this weekend's race.

French Grand Prix track information

The French Grand Prix 2021 will take place at Circuit Paul Ricard. The French Grand Prix circuit has a track length of 5.842 km. The total number of laps around the French Grand Prix track are 51 with a total race distance of 309.690 km. The lap record of the French Grand Prix circuit is held by Sebastian Vettel, who clocked in a 1:32.740 in 2019.

French Grand Prix weather forecast

According to the French Grand Prix weather forecast, this year the conditions are expected to be overcast for most of the weekend with a slight chance of rain on race day. Forecasts suggest Friday will be the sunniest of the three days of running at the French Grand Prix circuit. Saturday is expected to follow a similar pattern of cloud cover. Meanwhile, race day is likely to be overcast with temperatures up to 31°C, but with an increased chance of rain.

French Grand Prix wind speed expectations

As per the French Grand Prix wind speed data, it is expected that wind speeds will be a little stronger on Friday than on Saturday, with speeds reaching up to 30 kph and gusts of up to 55kph. Meanwhile, on Saturday, top speeds of 20 kph and gusts of 40 kph are expected. On Sunday, similar wind speeds can be expected of those seen on Saturday.

French Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 18

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 19

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 20

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The French GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: F1/Instagram