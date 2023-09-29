From A Small Village In Manipur To Hangzhou: The Journey Of Naorem Roshibina Devi

Naorem Roshibina Devi, clinched silver in the women's 60kg Sanda final in Hangzhou, China on Thursday. At the 19th Asian Games, she lost to host country's Xiaowi Wu, who scored 2-0.

The whole nation erupted in joy with her silver and congratulations poured in from everyone starting from Prime Minister Modi, but back home in Manipur there were no celebrations. Her home state is witnessing one of the deadliest ethnic clashes in decades.

Roshibina's journey began 15 years ago in Bishnupur district's Kwakshiphai, a village very few people heard of till yesterday. It was just an improvised punching bag, she made herself at home to spend her free time. But the improvised punching bag made of tattered clothes paved her way to the SAI training center in Imphal, 34 kms away.

At the Sports Authority of India's training center in Imphal, she underwent rigorous training in Wushu. People at SAI said that her dedication and commitment was next level, making everyone sure that one day she will mark herself in the field of Wushu. In fact, on Thursday everyone was hoping that she would script history by clinching the first gold for the country in Wushu. She too hoped after she defeated Thi Thu Thuy Ngyugen of Vietnam by 2-0, in a terrific performance that lasted only 2 rounds, each 2 minutes.

Sharing her moment with the world, while interacting with the media, Roshibina said, "I’m happy about my performance but I could have been happier if I had been the champion and also if the situation in my home state was resolved."

With mobile internet suspended in Manipur, Naorem Damu Singh, her father called her on WhatsApp from a nearby house. Sharing the moment he said, "She was not much happy as she was expecting a gold. However, I asked her to focus in the upcoming international events to scale herself up."

Recalling Roshibina’s deep passion for Wushu, Damu said that when she was just around seven years old she collected all the tattered clothes in the house and made a punch back which she punched and kicked frantically all the time.

It was Malemnganbi Devi, a Wushu champion from her locality who first spotted Roshibina’s talent and started training. "Soon another coach, M Ronel Singh from Nachou, a neighboring village also taught her the game for a short period of time,” Damu recalled. Later Roshibina was sent to SAI training centre in Imphal to get formal Wushu training under its coach M Premkumar, he said adding that she is currently pursuing her BA first year at CI College in Bishnupur.



There were no celebrations at home or in the village, her father said that due to the current situation, they are not going for any fanfare.

Roshibina has been disturbed and has been unable to focus much on her training in the last almost five months. The situation in her home state was taking a toll on her practice. Kwakshiphai is not directly affected by the ethnic violence, but the situation is haunting for all.