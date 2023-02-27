From El Classico, UFC 285 To WPL 2023: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Several high-octane events have been lined up for this from different corners of the sporting world. The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is all set to kick off in the coming weekend, days after India vs Australia 3rd Test match kicks off. Going ahead in the week, we will also see Bangladesh hosting England in the first two games of the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head to head on Friday in the El Classico match-up in La Liga. Having won the Carabao Cup on Sunday night, Manchester United will play their fifth-round match in the FA Cup, before traveling to Liverpool for the Premier League 2022-23 clash. At the same time, there are several other top matchups lined up this week.

The MMA world will see former light heavyweight UFC world champion Jon Jones make his much-awaited return to the ring. Jones will finally return to the Octagon and step up to the heavyweight division for a clash against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. The Jones vs Gane bout will be the main event of the UFC 285 PPV, scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cricket

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

India vs Australia 3rd Test match in Indore from March 1 to March 5

Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL 2023)

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants on Sunday, March 5

SA vs WI Test series

South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match from February 28 to March 4

BAN vs ENG ODI series

Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI on Wednesday, March 1 from 2:00 PM onwards

Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI on Friday, March 3 from 2:00 PM onwards

Irani Cup

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India on Wednesday, March 1

Football

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Barcelona on Friday, March 3 from 1:30 AM IST onwards

FA Cup 5th round

Manchester United vs West Ham on Thursday, March 2 from 1:15 AM onwards

Bristol City vs Manchester City on Wednesday, March 1 from 1:30 AM onwards

Premier League

Manchester City vs Newcastle on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 PM onwards

Liverpool vs Manchester United on Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 PM onwards

Arsenal vs Everton on Thursday, March 2 from 1:15 AM onwards

Arsenal vs Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 PM onwards

Ligue 1

PSG vs Nantes on Sunday, March 5 from 1:30 AM onwards

Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr vs Al Batin on Friday, March 3 from 11:00 PM onwards

WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw on Tuesday, February 28

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Saturday, February 4

UFC

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane on March 5 from 8:30 AM IST onwards