From El Classico, UFC 285 To WPL 2023: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Quick links:
Image: AP/@ufc/Twitter/@mumbaiindians/Instagram
Several high-octane events have been lined up for this from different corners of the sporting world. The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is all set to kick off in the coming weekend, days after India vs Australia 3rd Test match kicks off. Going ahead in the week, we will also see Bangladesh hosting England in the first two games of the ODI series.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head to head on Friday in the El Classico match-up in La Liga. Having won the Carabao Cup on Sunday night, Manchester United will play their fifth-round match in the FA Cup, before traveling to Liverpool for the Premier League 2022-23 clash. At the same time, there are several other top matchups lined up this week.
The MMA world will see former light heavyweight UFC world champion Jon Jones make his much-awaited return to the ring. Jones will finally return to the Octagon and step up to the heavyweight division for a clash against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. The Jones vs Gane bout will be the main event of the UFC 285 PPV, scheduled to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023
India vs Australia 3rd Test match in Indore from March 1 to March 5
Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL 2023)
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants on Sunday, March 5
SA vs WI Test series
South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test match from February 28 to March 4
BAN vs ENG ODI series
Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI on Wednesday, March 1 from 2:00 PM onwards
Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI on Friday, March 3 from 2:00 PM onwards
Irani Cup
Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India on Wednesday, March 1
La Liga
Real Madrid vs Barcelona on Friday, March 3 from 1:30 AM IST onwards
FA Cup 5th round
Manchester United vs West Ham on Thursday, March 2 from 1:15 AM onwards
Bristol City vs Manchester City on Wednesday, March 1 from 1:30 AM onwards
Premier League
Manchester City vs Newcastle on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 PM onwards
Liverpool vs Manchester United on Sunday, March 5 from 10:00 PM onwards
Arsenal vs Everton on Thursday, March 2 from 1:15 AM onwards
Arsenal vs Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 PM onwards
Ligue 1
PSG vs Nantes on Sunday, March 5 from 1:30 AM onwards
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr vs Al Batin on Friday, March 3 from 11:00 PM onwards
WWE Monday Night Raw on Tuesday, February 28
WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Saturday, February 4
UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane on March 5 from 8:30 AM IST onwards