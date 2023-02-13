From Elimination Chamber To IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Check List Of Upcoming Sporting Events

Quick links:
Image: wwe.com/BCCI
Several notable events in the sporting world are scheduled to be held in the next week. While the week will kick off with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023, India women’s cricket team will lock horns against West Indies, in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15. The UEFA Round of 16 Leg 1 matches will begin on February 15, before India and Australia lock horns in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 17 onwards.
Having said that, here’s a look at the major sporting events scheduled to be held between February 13 to February 19.
WPL Auction 2023
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 will be held in Mumbai on Monday, ahead of the tournament’s inaugural edition. A total of five teams will lock horns in the WPL 2023. Each team will have total purse of INR 12 crores in the auction.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Team India will lock horns against West Indies in their second group stage match at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team opened their campaign with a win over Pakistan on Sunday. After the match against West Indies women, India will face England on February 18.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final
Saurashtra and Bengal will be up against each other in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final from February 16 onwards.
Border - Gavaskar Trophy 2023
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Australia in the second Test match of the four-Test series in New Delhi from February 17 onwards.
England vs New Zealand 1st Test match - From February 16 onwards
UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16 (Leg 1 of 2) - Key matches
Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City - February 16
Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr vs Ak Taawoun - February 17
WWE is all set to host the 2023 edition of the Elimination Chamber on February 18. The PPV will be held at the Bell Centre in Canada. Here’s a look at the match card so far for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.