From Elimination Chamber To IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Check List Of Upcoming Sporting Events

Several notable events in the sporting world are scheduled to be held in the next week. While the week will kick off with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023, India women’s cricket team will lock horns against West Indies, in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15. The UEFA Round of 16 Leg 1 matches will begin on February 15, before India and Australia lock horns in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 17 onwards.

Having said that, here’s a look at the major sporting events scheduled to be held between February 13 to February 19.

Cricket

WPL Auction 2023

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 will be held in Mumbai on Monday, ahead of the tournament’s inaugural edition. A total of five teams will lock horns in the WPL 2023. Each team will have total purse of INR 12 crores in the auction.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Team India will lock horns against West Indies in their second group stage match at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 15. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team opened their campaign with a win over Pakistan on Sunday. After the match against West Indies women, India will face England on February 18.

Ireland women vs England women - February 13

South Africa women vs New Zealand women - February 13

Australia women vs Bangladesh women - February 14

West Indies women vs India women - February 15

Pakistan women vs Ireland women - February 15

Sri Lanka women vs Australia women - February 16

New Zealand women vs Bangladesh women - February 17

West Indies women vs Ireland women - February 17

England women vs India women - February 18

South Africa women vs Australia women - February 18

Pakistan women vs West Indies women - February 19

New Zealand women vs Sri Lanka women - February 19

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final

Saurashtra and Bengal will be up against each other in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final from February 16 onwards.

Border - Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Australia in the second Test match of the four-Test series in New Delhi from February 17 onwards.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test match - From February 16 onwards

Football

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16 (Leg 1 of 2) - Key matches

PSG vs Bayern Munich - February 15

Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur - February 15

Dortmund vs Chelsea - February 16

Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City - February 16

Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr vs Ak Taawoun - February 17

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE is all set to host the 2023 edition of the Elimination Chamber on February 18. The PPV will be held at the Bell Centre in Canada. Here’s a look at the match card so far for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.