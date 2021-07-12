From EURO 2020 To COPA America Final: Here Are Major Sports Records Created In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, the world of sports has witnessed some record-breaking events, some new highs, and some never-seen-before moments. From Messi lifting his first international trophy after winning the Copa America Final 2021, to Novak Djokovic winning his 20th grand slam title at Wimbledon 2021, here are major sporting events and records in the last 24 hours.

1. Argentina wins Copa America Final against Brazil, Messi lifts his first international trophy

Argentina clinched a historic victory in the COPA America Final 2021 on Sunday as they ended their 28-year trophy drought for the title. Winning 1-0 against arch-rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, Lionel Messi & co. bagged their first Copa America title since 1993. This helped Argentina captain Lionel Messi lift his first international trophy. By virtue of this win, Argentina has won the Copa America title for the 15th time and is tied with Uruguay.

2. Nigeria beat Team USA in Olympic exhibition

The USA Basketball team was hit with an unimaginable blow after it suffered a shocking loss to Nigeria in the pre-Olympic opener on Saturday night. Nigeria beat the US 90-87 with the help of little-known NBA players who demolished the US Basketball teams' All-NBA, All-Star, and max-contract performers. Although it was only an exhibition, the defeat sent shockwaves within the international basketball community. This is the USA's third exhibition loss since 1992.

3. Dustin Poirier wins against an injured Conor McGregor

For the second time in six months, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor after the latter injured his ankle at UFC 264 on Saturday. Haven badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round, the fight was stopped after the first-round bell with McGregor (22-6) unable to continue. Furious over the circumstances of his loss, the biggest star in mixed martial arts had to be carried from the cage.

4. Novak Djokovic wins his 20th Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2021

Winning his 20th Grand Slam title, world no.1 Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic scripted history by defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini Men’s Singles final on Sunday. Djokovic beat Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his 30th Major final. Lifting his 6th Wimbledon title, he now equals the record of Swiss legend Roger Federer and Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal. With the French Open and the Australia Open titles already in his kitty, Djokovic just needs to win the US Opens to achieve the Golden Slam. If he manages to do so, he will become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to achieve this feat.

5. Italy beat England and win Euro 2020

For the first time since 1968, Italy lifted the EURO 2020 trophy after an epic finale to the European Championship which saw a clash between the two sides. After a nail-biting match that ultimately came down to penalties, Italy swiped the trophy in England's own backyard in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley in London on Sunday. The Azzurri dominated the proceedings after an initially rocky start and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner. Winning the toss after extra time, Domenico Berardi and Harry Kane both converted their respective penalties while Andrea Belotti's penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire put the Three Lions ahead 2-1. On the other hand, England missed all three of their penalties thereby sending Italy riding to victory with 3-2, 1-1.

(With Agency Inputs)