From Gambhir To PV Sindhu, Here Are Indian Sports Stars Celebrating International Yoga Day

Suresh Raina and several Indian athletes took to social media and posted pictures and video of them celebrating the International Yoga Day.

Suraj Alva
International Yoga day

Image: PIB Hyderabad/ Gautam Gambhir/ Twitter


Indian athletes on Tuesday took to social media and posted pictures and video of them celebrating the "International Yoga Day", which has become an integral part of India's calendar over the last many years. Every year the 21st of June is celebrated as the International Yoga Day after it was introduced at the United Nations back in 2014. The theme for this year's International Yoga Day celebration is "Yoga for humanity".

The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served humanity in alleviating the suffering. In the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario as well, it is expected to help people physically, and also mentally.

Celebrating the occasion, the likes of the legendary Mithali Raj, Suresh Raina, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rani Rampal, Nikhat Zarine, Suryakumar Yadav and many other athletes took to social media account and posted pictures of them celebrating the 8th International Yoga Day 

Yoga day 2022: Athletes post pictures and videos celebrating 8th International Yoga Day

Suryakumar Yadav posted picture of a very unique ‘Surya Namaskar’ pose. He captioned the image

Nikhat Zareen, who recently became only the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships, explained via a tweet the benefits of performing yoga.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, shuttler PV Sindhu and honourable vice president Venkaiah Naidu along with hundred others participated in International Yoga Day in Hyderabad.

International Yoga Day significance

The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the many benefits of practising Yoga to all the people in the world. Yoga is more than just physical activity. In the words of one of its most famous practitioners, the late B. K. S. Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”

UNICEF has said that kids can practice many yoga poses without any risk and get the same benefits that adults do. Some of the benefits are flexibility and fitness, mindfulness and relaxation.

