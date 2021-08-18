Following the terrific performance from the Indian contingent at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a lavish breakfast at his residence and invited all the Tokyo return Indian Olympians. The interaction saw PM Modi sharing ice cream with Bronze medalist PV Sindhu and also treating gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with his favourite dish ‘churma’. PM Modi lauded the team’s effort which put forth India’s best-ever performance in any Olympic games, winning 7 medals including a historic gold in athletics.

PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent from Tokyo Olympics

While talking to Neeraj Chopra who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games with a throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin final, PM Modi said that the victory never gets to his head and he doesn't get demotivated with the loss. Bhawani Devi, who made history by becoming the first fencer to represent India at the Olympics, also received special praise from PM Modi. He said, " Bhawani you qualifying for the Olympics meant the entire nation qualified for Olympics as well. Your contribution is that you have inspired young generation of the country to take up this sport (fencing)".

PM Modi also interacted with boxers Mary Kom and bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. Mary Kom during her interaction was apologised for not bringing the medal, but PM said that even though she did not win she has made a big contribution to sports with women athletes looking up to her.

Speaking to Mirabai Chanu who won silver medal in weightlifting, PM Modi said that he is really happy with her win and also it is a big thing that you remembered everyone those who helped you in you success.

PM Modi also fulfilled PV Sindhu's dream of having ice cream with her. Back in July when the PM had a video interaction with many Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, he had spoken about how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and whether she was doing the same this time around.

While speaking to the Men's Indian hockey team PM Modi said that the achievement by them and the women's team was huge and how much ever medal India wins in Olympics if doesn't win then the country doesn't feel that it has won something. While showering praise on goalkeeper PR Sreejesh he said that you earned the name of the wall due to your brilliant performance and in congratulating the team for the success.

The medal winners gifted their favourite sports equipment to the Prime Minister. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to Modi. PV Sindhu, who secured a bronze medal, gifted her a badminton racquet. Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves

On the occasion of Independence day, PM Modi invited all the Olympians to the Red Fort where he praised the performance and efforts of the athletes and said the whole nation was proud of them. While interacting with the Olympians at the breakfast party, PM Modi said he observed a positive change among Indian parents after the Tokyo Olympics. He said the attitude of parents towards sports is changing and he envisions more parents supporting their children in pursuing sports.

Indian contingent performance at Tokyo Olympics

India ended the Olympic event in Tokyo with the country’s best-ever haul of seven medals. India’s medal tally includes one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Neeraj Chopra stood out as the star of the Indian contingent winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in Track and field. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medals. Whereas, Badminton player PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Wrestler Bajrang Punia returned with bronze medals in their respective events. Meanwhile, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team earned their first Olympics medal in 41 years by winning the Bronze medal at Tokyo.