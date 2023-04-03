Last Updated:

From IPL 2023, WWE To Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Check Out The Top Sporting Events Of This Week

While the week starts with several IPL matches, a couple of international games are also scheduled including a Test between Bangladesh and Ireland April 4.

Vishal Tiwari
The sporting world will witness several top events this week, including the Indian Premier League 2023, WWE Raw, and SmackDown. While the week starts with several IPL matches, a couple of international games are also scheduled including a Test between Bangladesh and Ireland April 4. At the same time, English Premier League will see some big-name teams lock horns against each other including a clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. Chelsea are also slated to lock horns against Liverpool on April 5.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the complete list of top sporting events, scheduled to be held this week from April 3 to April 9.

Cricket

IPL 2023 Schedule from Monday, April 3 to Sunday, April 9

  • CSK vs LSG - April 3
  • DC vs GT - April 4
  • RR vs PBKS - April 5
  • KKR vs RCB - April 6
  • LSG vs SRH - April 7
  • RR vs DC - April 8
  • MI vs CSK - April 8
  • GT vs KKR - April 9
  • SRH vs PBKS - April 9

International fixtures

  • Bangladesh vs Ireland - Only Test (April 4-8)
  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I (April 5)
  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 3rd T20I (April 8)

Football

EPL 2022/23

  • Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur - April 4
  • Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion - April 5
  • Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest - April 5
  • Leicester City vs Aston Villa - April 5
  • Chelsea vs Liverpool - April 5
  • Manchester United vs Brentford - April 6 
  • West Ham United vs Newcastle United - April 6
  • Manchester United vs Everton - April 8
  • Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest - April 8
  • Brentford vs Newcastle United - April 8
  • Fulham vs West Ham United - April 8
  • Leicester City vs Bournemouth - April 8
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion - April 8
  • Wolverhampton vs Chelsea - April 8
  • Southampton vs Manchester City - April 8
  • Leeds United vs Crystal Palace - April 9
  • Liverpool vs Arsenal - April 9

WWE

  • WWE Monday Night Raw - April 4 
  • WWE Friday Night SmackDown - April 8

