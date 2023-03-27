From IPL, WrestleMania To F1 Australian GP: Check Out The Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world will witness several top events this week, including the Indian Premier League 2023, WWE WrestleMania 39, and the F1 Australian GP 2023. While the week starts with several international cricket matches on Monday, the IPL 2023 season starts with the Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni (GT vs CSK) clash on March 31. At the same time, the Round 3 of the F1 2023 season will culminate during the Australian GP 2023 weekend.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the complete list of top sporting events, scheduled to be held this week.

Cricket

BAN vs IRE T20I series

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I - March 28, 1:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I - March 29, 1:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I - March 31, 1:30 PM IST

NZ vs SL ODI series

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI - March 28, 6:30 AM IST

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI - March 31, 6:30 AM IST

SA vs WI T20I series

South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - March 28, 9:30 PM IST

SA vs NED ODI series

South Africa vs Netherlands, 1st ODI - March 31, 3:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI - April 2, 12:30 PM IST

Indian Premier League 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - March 31, 7:30 PM IST

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - April 1, 3:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - April 1, 7:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2, 3:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - April 2, 7:30 PM IST

Football

UEFA EURO Qualifiers (Key matches)

Ireland vs France - March 28, 12:15 AM IST

Sweden vs Azerbaijan - March 28, 12:15 AM IST

Turkey vs Croatia - March 29, 12:15 AM IST

Scotland vs Spain - March 29, 12:15 AM IST

International Friendlies

India vs Kyrgyz Republic - March 28, 6:00 PM IST

Premier League 2022-23 (Key matches)

Manchester City vs Liverpool - April 1, 5:00 PM IST

Arsenal vs Leeds United - April 1, 7:30 PM IST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - April 1, 10:00 PM IST

Newcastle vs Manchester United - April 2, 9:00 PM IST

Ligue 1

PSG vs Lyon - April 3, 12:15 AM IST

Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 - March 31 to April 2

WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw - March 28

WWE Friday Night SmackDown - April 1

WWE WrestleMania 39 - April 1 and 2

Tennis