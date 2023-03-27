From IPL, WrestleMania To F1 Australian GP: Check Out The Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world will witness several top events this week, including the Indian Premier League 2023, WWE WrestleMania 39, and the F1 Australian GP 2023. While the week starts with several international cricket matches on Monday, the IPL 2023 season starts with the Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni (GT vs CSK) clash on March 31. At the same time, the Round 3 of the F1 2023 season will culminate during the Australian GP 2023 weekend.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at the complete list of top sporting events, scheduled to be held this week.
Cricket
BAN vs IRE T20I series
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I - March 28, 1:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I - March 29, 1:30 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I - March 31, 1:30 PM IST
NZ vs SL ODI series
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI - March 28, 6:30 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI - March 31, 6:30 AM IST
SA vs WI T20I series
South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - March 28, 9:30 PM IST
SA vs NED ODI series
South Africa vs Netherlands, 1st ODI - March 31, 3:30 PM IST
South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI - April 2, 12:30 PM IST