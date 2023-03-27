Last Updated:

From IPL, WrestleMania To F1 Australian GP: Check Out The Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Here's a look at the top sporting events of this week, including the IPL 2023, WWE WrestleMania 39, F1 Australian GP 2023, and the UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

Other Sports
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL, WWE, F1

Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI/wwe.com


The sporting world will witness several top events this week, including the Indian Premier League 2023, WWE WrestleMania 39, and the F1 Australian GP 2023. While the week starts with several international cricket matches on Monday, the IPL 2023 season starts with the Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni (GT vs CSK) clash on March 31. At the same time, the Round 3 of the F1 2023 season will culminate during the Australian GP 2023 weekend. 

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the complete list of top sporting events, scheduled to be held this week.

Cricket

BAN vs IRE T20I series

  • Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I - March 28, 1:30 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I - March 29, 1:30 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I - March 31, 1:30 PM IST

NZ vs SL ODI series

  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI - March 28, 6:30 AM IST
  • New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI - March 31, 6:30 AM IST

SA vs WI T20I series

  • South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - March 28, 9:30 PM IST

SA vs NED ODI series

  • South Africa vs Netherlands, 1st ODI - March 31, 3:30 PM IST
  • South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI - April 2, 12:30 PM IST

Indian Premier League 2023

  • Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - March 31, 7:30 PM IST
  • Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - April 1, 3:30 PM IST
  • Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - April 1, 7:30 PM IST
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2, 3:30 PM IST
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - April 2, 7:30 PM IST

Football

UEFA EURO Qualifiers (Key matches)

  • Ireland vs France - March 28, 12:15 AM IST
  • Sweden vs Azerbaijan - March 28, 12:15 AM IST
  • Turkey vs Croatia - March 29, 12:15 AM IST
  • Scotland vs Spain - March 29, 12:15 AM IST

International Friendlies 

  • India vs Kyrgyz Republic - March 28, 6:00 PM IST

Premier League 2022-23 (Key matches)

  • Manchester City vs Liverpool - April 1, 5:00 PM IST
  • Arsenal vs Leeds United - April 1, 7:30 PM IST
  • Chelsea vs Aston Villa - April 1, 10:00 PM IST
  • Newcastle vs Manchester United - April 2, 9:00 PM IST

Ligue 1

  • PSG vs Lyon - April 3, 12:15 AM IST

Formula 1

  • F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 - March 31 to April 2

WWE

  • WWE Monday Night Raw - March 28
  • WWE Friday Night SmackDown - April 1
  • WWE WrestleMania 39 - April 1 and 2

Tennis 

  • Miami Open 2023
  • Miami Open women's final - April 1
  • Miami Open men's final - April 2
COMMENT