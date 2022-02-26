Fury Vs Whyte Date & Venue Released: All About The WBC Heavyweight Championship Bout

The World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is all set to defend his WBC heavyweight championship title against the interim champion Dillian Whyte, after months of speculations and negotiations for the match. Promoter Frank Warren announced that the heavyweight title bout will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London on April 23. Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank will sell the tickets for the pay-per-view(PPV), having won the bid for the rights with an amount of over USD 41 million.

The all British fight will be the first time since Fury’s win against Francesco Pianeta in Belfast that Fury will be seen fighting on his home soil in the United Kingdom. He heads into the fight after defeating Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight and retaining the WBC heavyweight title with an 11th round knockout in Las Vegas. Fury is unbeaten with 31 wins and one draw, having reigned as the WBC and Ring Magazine champion since defeating Wilder in their second fight in February 2020.

At the same time, Whyte has a professional boxing record of 28 wins, two losses and is the reigning interim WBC champion. He last fought against Alexander Povetkin in March 2021 and earned a victory with a knockout. Whyte was then forced to pull out of a match against Otto Watkin in October due to a shoulder injury.

Frank Warren and Bob Arum weigh in their thoughts about Fury vs Whyte

Meanwhile, as per a report by WBC Boxing, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren expressed his thoughts about the title match after it was announced. “Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder. It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world,” Warren said.

The chairman of Top Rank and manager of Tyson Fury, Bob Arum also spoke about the upcoming PPV event while saying Fury will make the title defense in a packed stadium in Wembley, after conquering America. Arum added that Whyte has called this fight for years and is a deserving challenger. However, the Top Rank boss denied the possibility of Whyte matching the reigning champions' skills.

(Image: AP)