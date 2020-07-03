Inside Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas, Which Is Set To Host Fury Vs Wilder 3 In December

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder's trilogy-completing fight for the WBC title has been lined up for December 19 this year, and promoter Bob Arum is reportedly planning to host the blockbuster heavyweight event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the venue has not been confirmed officially, Bob Arum went on to reveal that he considers the Allegiant Stadium to be the perfect venue at this point. Before Las Vegas, New Zealand was considered as a possible location for Fury vs Wilder 3. However, it now appears that there is a change in plan, and the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders is being billed as the new venue for the much-awaited Fury vs Wilder 3.

Fury vs Wilder 3 venue: Inside Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

The first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place at the Staples Center in 2018, followed by a rematch at MGM Grand Arena in 2020. For the trilogy fight, it appears that the pair will go back to Las Vegas since Allegiant Stadium is seemingly being finalised as the Fury vs Wilder 3 venue. Although the idea has been pitched, it is yet to be put to paper.

While interacting with the media about Fury vs Wilder 3, promoter Bob Arum was quoted as saying, “That is the date that we all want (December 19). That's the date that both sides are happy with. Whether we'll be able to do it in the stadium with limited seating, that's in the hands of the gods. Whenever they fight, I think it's going to be a huge type of attraction, and to do it as the first fight at Allegiant Stadium would be something really special."

Fury vs Wilder 3 venue: Inside Allegiant Stadium

The Allegiant Stadium is Las Vegas Raiders' brand new home stadium. It has a capacity of 65,000 and is currently billed as the favourite frontrunner for the Fury vs Wilder 3 venue. The brand new Allegiant Stadium is a ten-level domed structure on a 64-acre plot and is located to the West of Mandalay Bay.

Image Courtesy: Allegiant Stadium Instagram