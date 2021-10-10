Fury Vs Wilder 3: Tyson Fury Issues First Response After Knocking Out Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury ended the much-anticipated Fury vs Wilder trilogy on October 10, by knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round and retained his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles. After winning the fight, Fury took to his official Twitter handle and said that he should be never doubted upon, as he always delivers whenever the chips are down. During the fight, Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Wilder with a valedictory right-hand punch in the 11th round.

In the tweet posted on Sunday, Fury said, “Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!” Earlier after Fury won the second fight of the trilogy in February 2020 by defeating Wilder in a seventh-round technical knockout. However, Fury was later accused by WIlder of manipulating with his boxing gloves, in order to win the fight. Fury reacted to these accusations, like they meant nothing, and seemed confident about retaining the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles, he won by defeating Wilder in 2020. By putting out the tweet after winning the Fury vs Wilder 3 fight, shows Fury’s confidence in his skills as he finished Wilder for the second straight time in their three bouts.

Tyson Fury's tweet after winning Fury vs Wilder III-

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder in the fourth round

The fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas featured five combined knockdowns and several other moments when the boxers found themselves on the verge of losing. Earlier, Wilder was knocked down in the third round but made a comeback and knocked down Fury twice in the fourth round. Despite being shaken, Wilder gathered himself and fought on as long as he could. However, Fury had the last laugh as Wilder found himself in a facedown on the mat at 1:10 of the 11th round after Fury fired the chopping right hand from high in the air. After winning the fight with a record of 31-0-1, 22 KOs, Fury said, “It was a great fight. It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. He’s a top fighter, and he gave me a real (test) tonight”.

