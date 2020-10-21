Justin Gaethje Shows Incredible Strength As He Shrugs Off Nasty Kick In Training: Watch

Interim champion Justin Gaethje is scheduled to face reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 254. The Highlight has been training aggressively for the past few months and according to his recent pictures and sparring videos, he looks extremely focused. Justin Gaethje and team have shared multiple videos on Instagram showcasing the interim champion’s impressive striking and wrestling skills.

Recently, one particular video went viral on social media where Justin Gaethje can be seen withstanding a brutal head kick from his teammate, which would have floored a few fighters. After taking the nasty kick, Justin Gaethje shrugged it off as if nothing had happened and continued to spar with his teammate.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib takes another shot at Gaethje: 'I’m not Tony Ferguson'

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has called Justin Gaethje “the most violent man in the most violent sport” and now the 31-year-old has a chance to break Khabib Nurmagomedov's flawless streak. It will, however, be a tough job for Justin Gaethje as Khabib Nurmagomedov has mauled dominant fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and others in the past. In his last few fights, Gaethje has defeated his opponents with takedowns and strikes, but against Khabib Nurmagomedov he is likely to use more of his wrestling.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Ronaldo believes Khabib will pummel Gaethje at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje training: Gaethje and Khabib reveal their plans

On paper, Justin Gaethje is impressive both on his feet and on the ground, which could spell trouble for Khabib Nurmagomedov who majorly depends on his groundwork. However, The Eagle was recently seen working on his sparring and told the media that he’s ready to fight Justin Gaethje anywhere. Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier told BT Sport that he plans on tiring Gaethje out with his wrestling so that he can stop him in the fourth round.

"I'm gonna make him tired and maybe in number three or round number four, my plan is to finish him," added Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: GSP reveals how Gaethje could defeat Khabib at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, claims that he would try to keep the fight in the middle and would look to get out of Nurmagomedov’s traps as soon as possible to inflict damage. “I’m going to try to beat him into submission. I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game,” Justin Gaethje said on UFC 254 media day. The two fighters are set to collide in the main event of UFC 254 which is scheduled to take on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Also Read l Justin Gaethje training: Gaethje wants to make Khabib quit: 'I want him to know I’m superior'

Image Source: UFC Europe Twitter