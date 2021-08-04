Gandhi Ji Spoke Of Non-violence; You're Famous For Punches: PM Modi To Oct 2-born Lovlina

As per the sources, PM Modi told Lovlina Borgohain in a lighter vein that she is born on Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October), and that while Gandhi Ji spoke about non-violence, she is famous for her punches. Lovlina Borgohain is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. The first two are Vijender Singh and Mary Kom. Borgohain took home the bronze in the women's welterweight category in the Olympics. This was also India’s third medal at the Olympics.

PM Modi speaks directly to Lovlina Borgohain and congratulates her on her victory

PM Modi spoke directly to the Olympic boxer to congratulate her on winning the Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi said that her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of our 'Nari Shakti.' He added that her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, and especially for Assam and the North East region of India. PM Modi congratulated her for the win and had earlier put up a tweet as well, saying “Well fought Lovlina Borgohain! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

A number of other celebrities, politicians and sports persons also congratulated her on her success.

Lovlina Borgohain's journey towards bringing in India's third medal in the Tokyo Olympics

President Kovind had also put up a tweet for her that stated, “Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain! With your hard work and dogged determination, you have done the nation proud. Your Bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics Games will inspire the youth, especially young women, to battle with challenges and turn their dreams into reality.”

Lovlina Borgohain had lost the first round to Surmeneli. In the second round, she lost a point due to a warning from the in-ring official. In the third round, the reigning world champion outboxed Borgohain. The boxer had told PTI "I don't know what to say. I could not execute what I had planned. I could have done better." Lovlina Borgohain had earlier defeated Nien-Chin Chen in the women's Welter quarterfinal bout. This assured a second medal for India at the Olympics.

I am grateful to everyone for your love and support. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3BZ5FvpCS — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 4, 2021

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(IMAGE: AP/PTI)