García’s Homer In 9th After 4 Strikeouts Gives Struggling Rangers 6-5 Win Over Twins

Adolis García and the struggling Texas Rangers found a temporary solution to their problem of hanging on to leads as they enter the final month of the AL playoff race.

Just win it with a walk-off.

García homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out his first four times up, lifting the Rangers to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

García drove in his 100th run of the season on his 34th homer, a 430-foot drive into the second deck in left field.

The 30-year-old Cuban slugger dropped his head at home plate and glanced skyward, all without watching the flight of the ball because he knew it was gone. After a pause of several seconds, García started a slow jog toward first base, tugging hard at his jersey as he turned toward his teammates in the dugout.

Mitch Garver was on deck when García connected, having twice given the Rangers the lead with homers among his four hits and four RBIs.

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to Adolis because I’ve been there, man,” Garver said. “I’ve punched out four times in a game, and you really don’t want that fifth at-bat. And for him to come out there and do what he did … it was super impressive.”

Texas ended up squandering three leads before finally winning for just the fourth time in 16 games. The Rangers pulled within a game of Seattle, which leads the AL West after Texas spent 140 consecutive days atop the division coming off six consecutive losing seasons.

Royce Lewis twice matched Garver to get the AL Central-leading Twins even, first with a three-run homer in the fifth off Texas starter Jon Gray after Garver’s three-run shot in the first.

Lewis’ RBI single for a 5-5 tie in the eighth came after Garver’s leadoff homer in the seventh. It was the fourth blown save for José Leclerc and the 29th for the Rangers against 26 saves.

The Twins missed out on a sweep but ended up 5-2 against the Rangers in a season series that spanned just 11 days. Minnesota remained five games ahead of Cleveland in the division.

“Every time we play them, it’s a battle with their lineup and the way they play,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I was happy with the way that we stuck it out, played hard. We easily could have won that game, too. And the way we’ve been playing, we’ve won that game more often than not lately.”

Rookie reliever Cody Bradford (3-1), the sixth Texas pitcher, had a 1-2-3 ninth for a bullpen that has struggled to produce clean innings.

García’s homer came on the fifth pitch from Josh Winder (2-1).

After Marcus Semien scored for a 4-3 Texas lead on a bases-loaded pitch behind García before his fourth strikeout in the sixth, Carlos Correa’s bouncing single in the seventh got Minnesota even again.

Lewis answered Garver’s go-ahead solo shot in the seventh with a run-scoring single in the eighth, but Texas reliever Will Smith kept it at 5-5 by getting Correa on an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

“It’s a big win for these guys,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’ve been through a lot and have a lot of baseball (left). But this is one I thought we really, really needed.”

The teams combined for 24 hits with 22 runners left on base, but the game was decided with the bases empty by García, who was in a 10-for-70 slump and a strike away from his first five-strikeout game.

Instead, the two-time All-Star recorded his fourth career walk-off hit, three of which are homers.

“That’s a lot of pressure on you, especially when you’re up there with two strikes,” Bochy said. “He’s not feeling about his day at that point. Got a hold of one. Good for him, and good for us.”